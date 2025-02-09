TikTok Finds a Loophole! U.S. Users Can Now Download App From Website—Find Out How

TikTok is allowing Android users in the U.S. to download the app directly from its website, circumventing restrictions imposed by Apple and Google.

In response to ongoing restrictions in the United States, TikTok has introduced an alternative download method for Android users. The short-video platform announced on Friday that American users can now install and connect to the app using package kits available directly on TikTok’s official website.

The move comes after Apple and Google failed to reinstate TikTok in their app stores following a U.S. law that went into effect on January 19. The law mandates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, must either sell the platform due to national security concerns or face a ban in the U.S.

Trump Seeks to Delay TikTok Ban Amid Ownership Talks

Former President Donald Trump, who returned to office the day after the law took effect, has signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the ban by 75 days. Trump also stated that he is currently in discussions with multiple parties regarding TikTok’s potential acquisition, with a final decision expected this month.

Additionally, Trump issued another executive order on Monday calling for the establishment of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund within a year. The fund, he suggested, could potentially purchase TikTok, which boasts approximately 170 million users in the United States.

Data Privacy Concerns and Free Speech Debate Continue

U.S. officials have long expressed concerns that ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok poses a risk of American user data being misused. However, free speech advocates strongly oppose the ban, arguing that it could set a dangerous precedent for internet censorship. The legislation, which was overwhelmingly passed by Congress, was originally signed into law by then-President Joe Biden.

TikTok has repeatedly denied allegations of improper data handling, asserting that its recommendation algorithm and user data are stored within the United States on Oracle-operated cloud servers. The company also emphasized that content moderation decisions affecting American users are made domestically.

As discussions on TikTok’s future continue, the platform’s latest move to enable direct downloads could signal an ongoing battle between regulatory authorities and tech companies over digital rights, data security, and free speech.

