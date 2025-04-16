Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3

Chinese factories are turning to TikTok, sharing behind-the-scenes factory footage and asserting that several high-end European brands buy their products from the same factories now offering knockoff versions online.

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3


As tensions over tariffs between Washington and Beijing escalate, American consumers are abandoning expensive domestic platforms for Chinese e-commerce apps that provide lookalike luxury at a fraction of the price. The rush has pushed apps such as DHgate, Taobao, and Shein to the top of US download lists — a retail revolution fueled by viral TikTok trends and bargain-hunting nervousness.

As per SensorTower, DHgate — also referred to as “the Little Yellow App” by enthusiasts — has reached the #2 position in Apple’s US App Store. Shanghai shares in CTS International Logistics Corp., which collaborates with DHgate, jumped the 10% daily limit on Wednesday as investors speculated in the app’s increasing overseas traction.

TikTok Turns Factory Floors into Viral Showrooms

Chinese factories are turning to TikTok, sharing behind-the-scenes factory footage and asserting that several high-end European brands buy their products from the same factories now offering knockoff versions online. These viral videos point directly to Chinese sellers, providing consumers with a means of avoiding high markups and impending tariffs.

One of the popular videos instructs the audience, “You don’t have to play the Hermes game. Save your money — get your Birkins and Mini Kellys just in time for summer 2025,” encouraging designer knockoffs available on DHgate.

Luxury Lookalikes for Less

The bargains are incredible. A fake Louis Vuitton pochette wallet, which would cost $1,490, was selling for a mere $3.24 — more than 100 of them, based on app data. Lululemon yoga pants that cost $98 were being sold for $13, with sales of more than 10,000 pairs.

DHgate’s ‘Tariff Escort Plan’

Anticipating the impact of tariffs, DHgate launched a “Tariff Escort Plan” last week, promising increased traffic, subsidies, logistics solutions, and cost-saving incentives to help its 2.6 million registered suppliers stabilize prices and sales.

Founded in 2004 by Wang Shutong, nicknamed the “female Jack Ma”, DHgate has quietly built a global empire with over 30 million products, 100 logistics routes, and 10+ overseas warehouses serving 200+ countries.

With trade war tariffs looming and threatening to drive up US retail prices, Chinese apps are quickly becoming a lifeline to American discount hunters — and a possible headache for luxury brands and regulators. Whether the shopping spree goes the distance or gets shut down is yet to be determined. Until then, the Little Yellow App is winning.

ALSO READ: ‘Mommy, Please No,’ 7-Year-Old Girl Final Plea Before Her Mother Drowns Her

Filed under

Tariffs tiktok US Shoppers

Jaideep Ahlawat

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?
newsx

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed
OpenAI

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know
Waves Summit 2025

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge
newsx

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU
newsx

TikTok-Fueled Shopping Frenzy, US Shoppers Snag $1,490 Bags For $3
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

Rohit Sharma Reveals Sydney Test Pull-Out Drama: Argument With Coach Exposed

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

Top 10 Finalists Announced For ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ Under WAVES ‘Create In India’ Challenge

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

New Chapter in Security Excellence: CISF, RRU Seal Strategic MoU

Entertainment

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail?

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave