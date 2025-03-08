TikToker Calls on U.S. Military To ‘Take Trump Out’, Sparks Outrage Online

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, featured the TikToker, whose identity remains undisclosed, calling on US military to act against President Donald Trump.

A TikToker has stirred controversy online after posting a video in which he urged the U.S. military to “do what must be done” and “take Trump out.”

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, featured the TikToker, whose identity remains undisclosed, calling on US military to act against President Donald Trump. He claimed that whoever carried out the act would be “honored.” The clip was swiftly met with backlash.

In the video, the tiktoker says that, “I have a message for all of you, my fellow Americans,” “I’m out here wearing a sign that says, once the military takes out Trump, we must honor them, no veteran left behind, best benefits, front and back, that’s what my sign says, and I really implore you all, please, if you have friends and family in the military, we must plead with them to do what must be done.”

“They do not serve a king. They must remember their oath and we will build statues in their names. We will name our children after them and we will help them like we’ve never helped veterans before. Who’s with me?”

As the video gained traction, social media platforms flagged it for violating community guidelines on incitement to violence. Some users reported the account to authorities, while others debated whether such statements could be protected under free speech.

Veteran Job Losses Rise Amid Federal Workforce Cuts Under Musk’s DOGE

Federal workforce reductions under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, have disproportionately impacted military veterans, who make up about 30% of federal employees. In February, the veteran employment rate fell from 47.4% to 46.4%, with 175,000 veterans losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering cutting 80,000 jobs from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), raising concerns about the effects on veteran services. President Trump defended Musk’s efforts, stating that DOGE will next scrutinize military and education spending.

