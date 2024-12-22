Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

Donald Trump dropped a hint for TikTok's survival by mentioning how it played an important role in his winning campaign, yet the company continues to face national security concerns over the app from lawmakers.

TikTok’s Fate In The US: Trump Indicates Potential Reprieve

President-elect Donald Trump seems to suggest that TikTok will be left to continue its operations in the United States, for now. Speaking at the AmericaFest, an event hosted by Turning Point, in Phoenix, Arizona, he praised the short video-making app for giving his presidential campaign much leverage.

He said that contents related to his campaign fetched billions of views, with which he credits the achievement to TikTok.

Trump Sends Signal On Ban

Trump’s comments mark one of his clearest indications against a potential TikTok ban in the US. The US Senate had earlier in the year passed legislation with a vote of overwhelming support, demanding that ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, divest the app on concerns over national security. The issue remains unresolved since ByteDance has challenged the legislation in court.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to review the case, and if it rules against ByteDance without a divestiture, TikTok could face a de facto ban by January 19—just one day before Trump is set to take office.

To the conservative audience, Trump noted, “They brought me a chart, and it was a record, and it was so beautiful to see. As I looked at it, I said, ‘Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while.'” This statement seemed to be hinting at reconsideration over the future of TikTok in the US.

Trump Meets CEO Of TikTok

On Monday, Trump reportedly had met TikTok’s CEO; Trump even complimented and thanked them, stating admiration for this platform. The leader appreciated it as being of particular importance for outreach work, as well as helping win his campaign.

While Mr. Trump was appreciative and was willing to relax current threats, the United States’ Justice Department still saw some threats, especially because ByteDance company seems a little suspect by US-based lawmakers.

TikTok, however, denies such allegations, citing that user data and its recommendation algorithm are stored on US-based Oracle servers. In addition, the company asserts that all content moderation decisions are made domestically, negating fears of Chinese government influence.

While Trump’s comments suggest he may allow TikTok to remain operational, the app’s future in the US still hinges on legal and political developments. A Supreme Court ruling, legislative decisions, and Trump’s approach to ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok will determine whether the platform faces restrictions or continues its dominance in the American social media landscape.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Filed under

donald trump tiktok

Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Elon Musk’s ‘Save The Bureaucracy’ Joke Sparks Debate On Government Inefficiency

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla, Here’s Why

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla,...

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox