Tim Walz vs JD Vance: How to Watch the US Vice Presidential Debate Live

As the U.S. Presidential Election approaches, the spotlight now shifts to the highly anticipated vice-presidential debate. Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, the respective running mates of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, will face off in a single debate on October 1. The event, hosted by CBS News, will take place in New York City, a prominent hub for political fundraising.

The debate is expected to be a key moment in the 2024 election, as both candidates aim to challenge each other’s platforms and promote their party’s vision for the country. With polls showing a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, the debate could influence undecided voters as the November 5 election date approaches.

Debate Moderators and Format

The 90-minute debate will be moderated by Norah O’Donnell, anchor of CBS Evening News, and Margaret Brennan, host of Face the Nation. Both moderators are known for their journalistic rigor and will ensure that the discussion remains focused and fact-based. The candidates will discuss a wide range of issues, from the economy to foreign policy, giving the American public a chance to hear their positions in detail.

When and Where to Watch

The vice-presidential debate will air live on CBS at 9 p.m. EDT on October 1, which will be 6:30 a.m. for viewers in India. In addition to the CBS broadcast, the event will also be streamed on CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+, ensuring that viewers worldwide can tune in.

New York City, the location for this pivotal debate, is known for its Democratic leanings, but Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, has long sought to sway voters in the city. This setting adds an extra layer of significance to the debate, as both parties look to secure a foothold in this key political battleground.

Candidates in Focus: Tim Walz and JD Vance

The candidates, Tim Walz for the Democrats and JD Vance for the Republicans, are seasoned political figures, each with strong support within their respective bases.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, has been actively campaigning alongside Kamala Harris, focusing his efforts on swing states that could determine the outcome of the election. Known for his appeal in rural America, Walz has positioned himself as a bridge between urban and rural voters, emphasizing unity and progress.

On the Republican side, JD Vance, a rising star in the GOP, has been traveling the country rallying support for Donald Trump’s presidential bid. Vance, a best-selling author turned politician, is widely recognized for his conservative stance and his appeal to working-class voters. Like Trump, Vance has been vocal about reshaping the political landscape, particularly in states that have been traditionally Democratic.

High Stakes and Key Issues

Both candidates will look to emphasize their party’s agenda and attack the opposition’s record. For Walz, the focus is likely to be on economic recovery, healthcare reform, and unifying a deeply divided nation, aligning with Kamala Harris’s message of building a fairer, more inclusive society.

JD Vance, meanwhile, is expected to echo Donald Trump’s “America First” policies, emphasizing job creation, border security, and tackling inflation. Vance will also seek to challenge the Biden administration’s handling of foreign policy, particularly with regard to China and the Middle East.

The Broader Political Context

The debate comes at a critical juncture in the 2024 presidential race, where every move is being closely scrutinized. Recent polls indicate a narrow gap between the two main candidates for president, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Their running mates, Walz and Vance, will need to solidify support from key voter blocs while attracting those still on the fence.

Adding to the tension is the backdrop of New York City, a historically Democratic stronghold, which both campaigns view as strategically important. Although Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen to skip the traditional Al Smith Dinner—a notable fundraising event in the city—her presence and campaign efforts are felt throughout the region.