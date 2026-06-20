Who Is Timofey Vakhonin? Russian Teen Jailed After Ordering Pizza Using Name ‘Adolf Hitler’

A Russian student, named as Timofey Vakhonin, 18, has been sentenced to five days in prison for ordering a pizza in the Ural city of Nizhny Tagil in the name of ‘Adolf Hitler’ at a restaurant. He was arrested on charges of spreading Nazi symbols, a crime under Russian law, and was ‘deliberate and provocative’, according to authorities. The case has also raised the prospect that his college may take disciplinary measures, up to expulsion, following the incident, which has garnered public and media attention.

What Happened Here?

Sales of the allegedly banned product were immediately banned after Vakhonin ordered it at a local outlet located in a shopping centre under the controversial name, regional police officials said. Valery Gorelykh, head of the regional police press service, said that police from the criminal investigation department promptly spotted and arrested the teenager. He was detained in his college campus where it is said he did not put up any fight and assisted the police during interrogation. Officials further claimed that he showed remorse for his actions after being detained.

What Did The Officials Say?

The case came to a head after the incident was reported to police by Alexey Svalov, who is a member of the ruling United Russia party in legislative assembly of the Sverdlovsk region. The incident occurred in front of a friend of his who served in the military operation in Russia, and it was unacceptable, said Svalov. After the complaint, the police and security services checked if the action infringed on Russia’s tough anti-Nazi legislation and the ban on Nazi propaganda. During the investigation, investigators allegedly found other material as well, such as images of prohibited symbols allegedly drawn by Vakhonin and shared in an Internet discussion group.

Strict Russian Laws

Later authorities confirmed that Vakhonin appeared before a court, and that the court had ordered him to be imprisoned for five days. The regional Interior Ministry said the teen acknowledged that he was wrong, and apologized for his actions, adding that he didn’t know what it meant. The Russians have very tight laws on their use of or promoting Nazi symbols, which can include fines and/or detention. Since then, the case has been discussed in Russian media about legal limits, juvenile behaviour and the state’s harsh attitude to the crimes related to extremism, and the police has issued a warning that similar acts may have serious legal consequences.

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