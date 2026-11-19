A 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad and her two-and-a-half-year-old son drowned in a creek in Melbourne, Australia, after the toddler reportedly slipped into the water and his mother jumped in an attempt to save him. The tragic incident has left the family in Malakpet devastated, with relatives appealing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate emergency visas to travel to Australia. According to reports, the woman, identified as Rabiya Begum, had gone for a walk with her family near Golden Sun Moth Park in Melbourne when the toddler reportedly entered the creek. Upon noticing her son in the water, Rabiya jumped in to rescue him. However, both mother and child drowned in the incident. Emergency services rushed to the spot and attempted to save them, but despite their efforts, neither could be revived.

Hyderabad Family Seeks Emergency Visas

Following the tragedy, the deceased woman’s family members, who reside in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area, have sought the Centre’s intervention to help them travel to Australia to attend the final rites. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to facilitate emergency visas on humanitarian grounds for Rabiya’s two brothers, Salman Bin Osman and Eisa Bin Osman. In his appeal, Khan said the brothers needed to travel to Australia to support their brother-in-law, Mohammed Katada Abbas, and the couple’s young daughter during this difficult period.

Appeal for Assistance to Grieving Family

Khan also urged the Indian mission in Melbourne to extend all possible assistance to the surviving husband and daughter, who are dealing with the devastating loss in a foreign country. The family has requested urgent intervention so that the deceased woman’s brothers can reach Australia and stand by their relatives as they prepare to perform the last rites. The tragedy has left the family in Hyderabad and Australia mourning the loss of a mother and her young child. Relatives are now awaiting assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the travel arrangements on compassionate grounds.

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