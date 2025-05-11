Together, We Can Hold On To This Night: When Daniel Pearl Left His Pregnant Wife In Karachi Only To Never Return

Daniel Pearl, a journalist with The Wall Street Journal, was in Pakistan in January 2002 investigating links between radical groups and terrorism. On January 23, he left his pregnant wife Mariane Pearl, also a journalist, in their Karachi apartment and set out to interview Sheikh Gilani—he never returned.

India launched Operation Sindoor in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

The military offensive, carried out in the early hours of May 7, focused on nine high-profile terror infrastructure sites, including a compound in Bahawalpur, a key base of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Bahawalpur is widely recognized as the operational base of Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist and leader of JeM. The group is behind several major attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Operation Sindoor didn’t just address regional terrorism but also indirectly impacted a global justice effort. One of the targeted camps was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JeM—two terror outfits believed to be involved in the 2002 murder of journalist Daniel Pearl.

Among those killed in the counter-terror campaign was Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of Masood Azhar. He was a key conspirator in Pearl’s murder and played a major role in the IC-814 hijacking, which ultimately led to the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime suspect behind Pearl’s kidnapping and beheading.

The Tragic Story of Daniel Pearl

Pearl was abducted and brutally murdered, a tragedy that sparked global outrage and put a spotlight on terrorism in Pakistan.

A Widow’s Courage and a Son’s Legacy

Mariane Pearl, who later delivered their son Adam D. Pearl in Paris, chronicled her devastating journey in the memoir “A Mighty Heart: The Brave Life and Death of My Husband Danny Pearl”. The book provides a deeply personal account of the five weeks of uncertainty before Pearl’s death was confirmed.

One excerpt reads, “Very rarely am I awake when Danny is still asleep, especially since I became pregnant… Together, we can hold on to this night a little longer.”

Despite the loss, Mariane’s strength and dedication to preserving Danny’s legacy remain a powerful testament to love and resilience in the face of terrorism.