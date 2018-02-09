In Tokyo, a public elementary faced criticism over its plan to adopt designed by Giorgio Armani, which is an Italian luxury fashion house. the Taimei Elementary School, located in the Ginza district plans to introduce that cost more than 80,000 yen ($730) each. The elementary school is introducing uniforms for pupils, each coasting more than 80,000 yen ($729), including optional items. The uniform came under attack in the country’s parliament on Thursday.

A public elementary school in Tokyo is facing criticism over its plan to adopt uniforms designed by Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani. According to local media reports, the Taimei Elementary School, located in the upscale Ginza district, wants to introduce uniforms that cost more than 80,000 yen ($730) each, the BBC reported on Saturday. Parents complained that it was unaffordable. The plan was even brought up in Parliament on Thursday. The elementary school is introducing uniforms for pupils, each coasting more than 80,000 yen ($729), including optional items. The uniform came under attack in the country’s parliament on Thursday. Critics say the uniforms are part of rigid school rules which could infringe on diversity and children’s rights.

The school sent a letter to parents last November in which the principal explained that the school was changing its uniform to better reflect its status as a “landmark” in Ginza, according to the Huffington Post Japan. The move triggered five cases of complaints from parents. “I was surprised and wondered why such luxury uniforms have been picked for a public elementary school,” a woman told the Huffington Post.

Although school uniforms are not strictly compulsory in public schools in Japan, most students choose to wear them.The move also received widespread criticism online, the BBC reported. “I heard that school uniforms were originally invented so kids from different income families wouldn’t face discrimination,” a Twitter user posted.”Children are not aware of famous brands… Are you saying a child wearing Armani will be better developed than a child who doesn’t wear it?” another user asked.