Too Many India’s Receiving Death Sentence In UAE, Why?

Kerala is hurt, as the state is grappling with tragic news consecutively. Two of the state’s residents, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, have been executed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The death sentence comes after their appeal was rejected by the UAE’s top court.

Informing that this news comes after days of recent execution of Shahzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was convicted of the death of a four-month-old kid who was under her care and observation.

Too Many Indian’s Receive Death Sentence In UAE

The situation has highlighted the precarious position of Indian nationals facing death sentences abroad. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently revealed that there are 54 Indian citizens on death row in foreign countries, with the UAE accounting for the largest number (29), followed by Saudi Arabia with 12. In addition, over 10,000 Indians are imprisoned across 86 countries, adding to the concern over the treatment and welfare of these migrants.

The executions of Arangilottu and Valappil occurred on February 28, 2025, after the UAE’s Court of Cassation upheld their death sentences. Arangilottu, originally from Kannur, was working at a travel agency in Al Ain when he was arrested in connection with the murder of a UAE national. His mother had appealed to Kerala’s Chief Minister for intervention, claiming her son had accidentally killed the man while defending himself from an assault by a mentally challenged individual. Valappil, on the other hand, was involved in the death of an Indian national. Despite consular assistance from the Indian government, both men were executed.

This news comes shortly after the execution of Shahzadi Khan, who was sentenced to death in 2023 for allegedly killing a child she was caring for. Her family argued that the infant’s death was due to a vaccination error and maintained that Khan had been denied a fair trial. Despite their pleas, the UAE authorities upheld her conviction.

The Death Rates

As of early 2023, the UAE had 2,518 Indian nationals incarcerated, second only to Saudi Arabia, which holds 2,633 Indian prisoners. The data underscores the significant number of Indians facing legal challenges and incarceration in the Gulf nations, where harsh labor conditions and rigid laws often lead to tragic outcomes for migrant workers.

Apart from the UAE, other Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen also have Indian nationals on death row. One of the most notable cases is that of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kochi, who was sentenced to death for the murder of a Yemeni national in 2017. Her case has drawn widespread attention, with efforts underway to secure her release through negotiations involving blood money.

The high number of Indians on death row in these countries reflects the challenging and often exploitative conditions faced by migrant workers. Reports frequently highlight the confiscation of passports by employers, delayed or withheld wages, and the harsh interpretation of laws, including sharia law in some regions. These factors can create dire circumstances for workers, particularly when they are accused of crimes in countries with stringent legal systems.

In one such case, Machilakath Abdul Rahim, an Indian from Kozhikode, was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia in 2006 after an accidental death occurred while he was caring for a child with special needs. His case attracted international attention, and after raising millions of dollars in blood money, there is hope for his eventual release.

