The top medical professionals body of Sri Lanka has declared an emergency health situation as the country faces severe drug shortage amid a terrible economic crisis. The decision was taken in a meeting of the emergency general committee of the country’s Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), as reported by Daily Mirror. The decision means that now healthcare facilities in Sri Lanka will only prioritise emergency and urgent care services.

GMOA Secretary Dr Shenal Fernando said that the decision to announce the emergency health situation is aimed at protecting the lives of patients. Dr Fernando slammed the Sri Lankan government and the health ministry for the dire situation of the healthcare services. He stated, “After declaring the health services essential, the government should have ensured the supply of essential medicinal drugs in the country”

During a meeting, the GMOA had said that the country would face a severe drug shortage due to poor management by the government. The drug shortage is expected to worsen with a worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

Recently, Peradeniya Hospital in the central district of Kandy announced the temporary suspension of all routine surgeries due to the shortage of medicine. Upon coming across a cry for help, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to direct resources to help resume suspended operations in the hospital.



