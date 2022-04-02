Both the countries inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link connecting Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal, and a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali PM Sher Bahadur Deuba met on Saturday during the latter’s India visit. The two Prime Ministers exchanged their views on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in multiple areas for the mutual benefits of the peoples of both countries.

They also launched multiple projects to boost connectivity between India and Nepal. Both the countries inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link connecting Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal, and a passenger train service built under India’s Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House.

Modi and Deuba also jointly inaugurated the Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation in Nepal built under financial aid by the the Government of India. “One of the key emerging pillars of India-Nepal cooperation is energy. PM @SherBDeuba and I talked about augmenting cooperation in the power sector. I also welcome Nepal’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Another key development arising out of the bilateral visit was the launch of RuPay cards in Nepal. PM stated on the occasion, “The introduction of RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity.”

PM Modi lauded Deuba for playing a key role in strengthening India-Nepal ties. “Held fruitful discussions with PM @SherBDeuba, who has always played a key role in boosting the India-Nepal friendship. We took stock of the full range of bilateral relations including important development projects that will deepen economic as well as cultural linkages,” Narendra Modi’s tweet.