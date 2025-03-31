Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  Tornado Hits Louisville, About Twenty Thousand Affected With Power Cut

Tornado Hits Louisville, About Twenty Thousand Affected With Power Cut

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for parts of Louisville and surrounding areas, urging residents to seek shelter as the storm unleashed its full force.

Louisville, Kentucky, found itself at the mercy of nature’s fury on Sunday evening as tornado sirens blared across the city. A powerful storm system swept through the region, bringing with it intense winds, scattered hail, and the looming threat of tornadoes. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for parts of Louisville and surrounding areas, urging residents to seek shelter as the storm unleashed its full force.

Thousands Left Without Power as Storms Intensify

By 10:16 p.m., nearly 20,000 customers in the Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) service areas were left without power. The hardest-hit areas included Louisville’s South End and parts of east Jefferson County. Utility companies advised residents to stay clear of downed power lines, emphasizing that fallen wires should always be treated as live and dangerous.

Residents experiencing outages were encouraged to report them via text, mobile app, or by calling the emergency helpline. LG&E can be reached at 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370, while KU/ODP customers can call 800-981-0600 for assistance.

Fierce Storms Trigger Multiple Tornado Warnings

As the storm surged eastward at speeds of up to 45 mph, the NWS reported a “severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and widespread wind damage” moving through Fern Creek at 10 p.m. This prompted tornado warnings for Shelbyville, Elk Creek, and Taylorsville until 10:30 p.m. Earlier in the night, Jefferson County and neighboring Bullitt County had already been placed under tornado warnings, including areas such as Jeffersontown, West Buechel, and Heritage Creek.

With sirens wailing across Louisville and its suburbs, residents braced for impact. The NWS had already placed Bardstown, Shepherdsville, and Lebanon Junction under warnings as of 9:50 p.m., signaling the seriousness of the storm’s trajectory.

Dangerous Weather Threatens Louisville Metro and Beyond

By 9:35 p.m., radar scans confirmed a “dangerous line of severe storms capable of producing destructive winds and tornadoes” approaching Interstate 65 and heading straight for the Louisville metro area. In response, Elizabethtown, Vine Grove, and Cecilia were issued tornado warnings until 10 p.m. Additionally, much of southern Jefferson County remained under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Tornado Watch in Effect Amidst High-Risk Weather Conditions

Residents of Kentucky and southern Indiana remain under an enhanced risk of severe weather, categorized as the third-highest level out of five by the NWS. Earlier on Sunday, meteorologists warned of a greater than 10% chance of strong tornadoes (classified as EF-2 or greater) hitting the Louisville metro area, as well as central and northern Kentucky.

The tornado watch remains in effect until 1 a.m. Monday, leaving many on edge as they monitor weather alerts. With emergency crews responding to power outages and residents assessing storm damage, Louisville continues to brace for what the night may bring.

Authorities urge everyone in affected areas to remain indoors, stay updated on weather alerts, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. As the storm system moves eastward, communities across Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio remain on high alert, hoping for a swift end to the night’s chaos.

 

