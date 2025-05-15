Tornado Outbreak And Severe Storms To Slam Midwest, Plains Through Early Next Week

A powerful, multi-day severe weather outbreak is unfolding across the Midwest and Plains, bringing the threat of strong tornadoes, giant hail, and destructive straight-line winds through early next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) and NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, a multiday siege of severe thunderstorms will impact several states, beginning in the Great Lakes and Midwest and later shifting toward the Central and Southern Plains.

Key Threats: Tornadoes, Large Hail, and Destructive Winds

Forecasters warn of the potential for multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms, some of which could produce strong tornadoes (EF2 or higher), golf ball-sized hail, and straight-line winds exceeding 75 mph. Widespread power outages, downed trees, and property damage are possible in the hardest-hit areas.

Latest Reports and Radar

As of Thursday, confirmed tornadoes were reported in Swift County, Minnesota, near Benson and Danvers. A tornado warning was issued for downtown Minneapolis, following sightings of a rotating wall cloud. Hail the size of peas was also reported in Rogers, a suburb northwest of the city.

Severe Weather Forecast Breakdown

Thursday Night

High-risk areas include:

East-central Minnesota

Wisconsin

Northeast Illinois

Northern Indiana

Western Michigan

Northwest Ohio

Major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee could experience strong tornadoes, damaging hail, and powerful wind gusts. A more isolated risk extends into parts of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.

Friday into Friday Night

A severe weather outbreak is expected across the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys, affecting cities such as:

Cincinnati

Indianapolis

Louisville

Nashville

St. Louis

This region faces a heightened risk of strong tornadoes, destructive hail, and widespread wind damage, particularly from southeast Missouri to central Kentucky.

Weekend into Early Next Week

Saturday: Scattered severe storms could strike parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic.

Sunday-Monday: The threat shifts to the Central and Southern Plains, including Kansas, Oklahoma, and northern Texas. Cities like Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita are urged to stay alert.

Tuesday: The severe weather pattern moves eastward toward the Ark-La-Tex and mid-Mississippi Valley regions.

Why This Pattern Is Especially Dangerous

A pair of jet stream troughs is carving into the western U.S., setting up a clash between warm, humid Gulf air and cooler air aloftan ideal recipe for severe thunderstorms. May is historically peak tornado season in the Plains and Midwest, and this evolving setup heightens the risk for multiple tornado outbreaks.

Stay Prepared

Residents in the affected zones should:

Review severe weather plans

Keep phones charged and weather alerts enabled

Monitor local forecasts and check The Weather Channel app or weather.com for real-time updates

