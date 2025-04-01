Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley

Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!


The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued a tornado warning for Grass Valley, Nevada County, Yuba County, and Loma Rica as severe weather conditions sweep across California. The warning is in effect until 3:15 PM PDT on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley, moving east at a speed of 15 mph.

Areas Expected to Be Affected:

  • Lake Wildwood – Around 2:40 PM PDT
  • Sweetland, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, and Dobbins – Around 2:55 PM PDT

Other Locations at Risk:

  • Loma Rica
  • Nevada City
  • Penn Valley

Potential Hazards:

Residents in the affected regions should be prepared for extreme weather conditions, including:

  • Tornado formation
  • Quarter-sized hail, which could damage roofs, windows, and vehicles
  • Strong winds capable of uprooting trees and power lines

Safety Measures:

If you are in the affected areas, the NWS urges you to take immediate precautions:

  • Seek shelter indoors in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home.
  • Avoid windows and stay away from outside walls.
  • Monitor weather updates through official sources like the NWS, local news, and emergency alerts.
  • Be prepared for power outages and potential evacuation orders.

Grass Valley Nevada Tornado Warning

