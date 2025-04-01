Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued a tornado warning for Grass Valley, Nevada County, Yuba County, and Loma Rica as severe weather conditions sweep across California. The warning is in effect until 3:15 PM PDT on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley, moving east at a speed of 15 mph.

Areas Expected to Be Affected:

Lake Wildwood – Around 2:40 PM PDT

Sweetland, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, and Dobbins – Around 2:55 PM PDT

Other Locations at Risk:

Loma Rica

Nevada City

Penn Valley

Potential Hazards:

Residents in the affected regions should be prepared for extreme weather conditions, including:

Tornado formation

Quarter-sized hail, which could damage roofs, windows, and vehicles

Strong winds capable of uprooting trees and power lines

Safety Measures:

If you are in the affected areas, the NWS urges you to take immediate precautions:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Seek shelter indoors in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home.

Avoid windows and stay away from outside walls.

Monitor weather updates through official sources like the NWS, local news, and emergency alerts.

Be prepared for power outages and potential evacuation orders.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies