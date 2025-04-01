Tornado Warning Issued For Grass Valley, Nevada & Yuba Counties–Seek Shelter Now!

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued a tornado warning for Grass Valley, Nevada County, Yuba County, and Loma Rica as severe weather conditions sweep across California. The warning is in effect until 3:15 PM PDT on Tuesday.
According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce a tornado was detected near Timbuctoo, approximately 14 miles west of Grass Valley, moving east at a speed of 15 mph.
Areas Expected to Be Affected:
- Lake Wildwood – Around 2:40 PM PDT
- Sweetland, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, and Dobbins – Around 2:55 PM PDT
Other Locations at Risk:
- Loma Rica
- Nevada City
- Penn Valley
Potential Hazards:
Residents in the affected regions should be prepared for extreme weather conditions, including:
- Tornado formation
- Quarter-sized hail, which could damage roofs, windows, and vehicles
- Strong winds capable of uprooting trees and power lines
Safety Measures:
If you are in the affected areas, the NWS urges you to take immediate precautions:
- Seek shelter indoors in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home.
- Avoid windows and stay away from outside walls.
- Monitor weather updates through official sources like the NWS, local news, and emergency alerts.
- Be prepared for power outages and potential evacuation orders.
