Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tornado Wreaks Havoc In Scotts Valley: Cars Flipped, Trees Uprooted, Houses Damaged | WATCH

A tornado was reported near Santa Cruz, California, causing severe destruction. Cars were overturned, and power lines and trees were uprooted. The authorities confirmed that the tornado had touched down in Scotts Valley with significant damage.

Tornado Wreaks Havoc In Scotts Valley: Cars Flipped, Trees Uprooted, Houses Damaged | WATCH

A tornado struck Northern California near Scotts Valley, about six miles north of Santa Cruz, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in overturned vehicles, power outages, and uprooted trees. The tornado, which struck around 1:40 p.m. near Mount Hermon Drive, left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Tornado Hits Scotts Valley

Authorities first responded to the scene following a multi-vehicle accident, with cars flipped and power lines down, blocking roads in all directions. The area around Mount Hermon Drive was completely shut down as emergency crews rushed to assess the situation.

Scotts Valley police initially alerted residents via social media about the accident. However, further reports clarified that it was not a typical vehicle crash but rather a tornado that had caused the damage. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the tornado touched down near the Target store at 270 Mount Hermon Drive, sending multiple cars off the road and wreaking havoc on the surrounding area.

Powerful Storm Behind The Destruction

Just prior to the tornado, the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, signaling that extreme weather conditions were present. The storm’s intensity continued to cause major disruption across Northern California, including the tornado event in Scotts Valley.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office confirmed that the tornado had indeed occurred. The post referenced “video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures” that corroborated the tornado’s impact. Additionally, the National Weather Service stated that a survey team would be dispatched to further investigate the tornado’s strength and provide an official rating.

Severe Weather Strikes The Region

The tornado in Scotts Valley was part of a larger pattern of extreme weather events that impacted Northern California over the weekend. Earlier on Saturday, the National Weather Service issued the first-ever tornado warning for San Francisco, which sent alarms through the city. Although the warning did not lead to a tornado, the high winds caused significant damage across the region.

In addition to the tornado in Scotts Valley, high winds caused a city-wide power outage in Novato, a city in the North Bay, and led to a severe traffic accident on Interstate 580 at the San Joaquin and Alameda county line. Strong winds contributed to a collision involving a big rig, forcing the complete closure of both directions of the interstate.

As emergency crews continue to clean up and restore power in the affected areas, local authorities urge residents to remain cautious. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and investigations into the tornado’s strength are underway. For now, Scotts Valley residents are advised to stay clear of the impacted zones and await further updates.

ALSO READ | Is Your Area In Danger? Check Santa Cruz Thunderstorm Alerts For THESE Areas

Filed under

california Scotts Valley tornado World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Sheikh Hasina REALLY Involved In Enforced Disappearances? Here’s What Bangladesh Commission Alleged

Is Sheikh Hasina REALLY Involved In Enforced Disappearances? Here’s What Bangladesh Commission Alleged

WWE Main Event: Date, Time, How To Watch, Match Card, And More

WWE Main Event: Date, Time, How To Watch, Match Card, And More

Is Your Area In Danger? Check Santa Cruz Thunderstorm Alerts For THESE Areas

Is Your Area In Danger? Check Santa Cruz Thunderstorm Alerts For THESE Areas

ABC News Settles Defamation Case With Trump – Find Out How Much They’ll Pay

ABC News Settles Defamation Case With Trump – Find Out How Much They’ll Pay

How Hezbollah’s Vital Weapon Supply Route Cut After Collapse Of Bashar al-Assad’s Regime

How Hezbollah’s Vital Weapon Supply Route Cut After Collapse Of Bashar al-Assad’s Regime

Entertainment

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on Health’

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox