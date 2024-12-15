A tornado was reported near Santa Cruz, California, causing severe destruction. Cars were overturned, and power lines and trees were uprooted. The authorities confirmed that the tornado had touched down in Scotts Valley with significant damage.

A tornado struck Northern California near Scotts Valley, about six miles north of Santa Cruz, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in overturned vehicles, power outages, and uprooted trees. The tornado, which struck around 1:40 p.m. near Mount Hermon Drive, left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Tornado Hits Scotts Valley

Authorities first responded to the scene following a multi-vehicle accident, with cars flipped and power lines down, blocking roads in all directions. The area around Mount Hermon Drive was completely shut down as emergency crews rushed to assess the situation.

Tornado hits coastal California near Santa Cruz in scotts valley and flips cars over #news #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/XQpwgnepzX — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) December 14, 2024

Scotts Valley police initially alerted residents via social media about the accident. However, further reports clarified that it was not a typical vehicle crash but rather a tornado that had caused the damage. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the tornado touched down near the Target store at 270 Mount Hermon Drive, sending multiple cars off the road and wreaking havoc on the surrounding area.

Powerful Storm Behind The Destruction

Just prior to the tornado, the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, signaling that extreme weather conditions were present. The storm’s intensity continued to cause major disruption across Northern California, including the tornado event in Scotts Valley.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office confirmed that the tornado had indeed occurred. The post referenced “video, photos, firsthand accounts, and radar signatures” that corroborated the tornado’s impact. Additionally, the National Weather Service stated that a survey team would be dispatched to further investigate the tornado’s strength and provide an official rating.

NEW VIDEO! A tornado was captured on video in Scotts Valley, CA, near Santa Cruz. The powerful winds overturned cars, brought down power lines, and sent large tree branches crashing down as people drove through it. The National Weather Service is investigating further.#CAwx… pic.twitter.com/re5uZIaDSv — Abdul khabir jamily (@JamilKhabir396) December 15, 2024

Severe Weather Strikes The Region

The tornado in Scotts Valley was part of a larger pattern of extreme weather events that impacted Northern California over the weekend. Earlier on Saturday, the National Weather Service issued the first-ever tornado warning for San Francisco, which sent alarms through the city. Although the warning did not lead to a tornado, the high winds caused significant damage across the region.

In addition to the tornado in Scotts Valley, high winds caused a city-wide power outage in Novato, a city in the North Bay, and led to a severe traffic accident on Interstate 580 at the San Joaquin and Alameda county line. Strong winds contributed to a collision involving a big rig, forcing the complete closure of both directions of the interstate.

As emergency crews continue to clean up and restore power in the affected areas, local authorities urge residents to remain cautious. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and investigations into the tornado’s strength are underway. For now, Scotts Valley residents are advised to stay clear of the impacted zones and await further updates.

ALSO READ | Is Your Area In Danger? Check Santa Cruz Thunderstorm Alerts For THESE Areas