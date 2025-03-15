At least three people were killed in Missouri after a series of tornadoes hit the US Midwest and Southeast overnight, leaving a trail of destruction the extent of which was still being assessed, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting the police.

According to the report, at least 26 tornadoes were reported, but there was no confirmation on touchdown late Friday and early Saturday.

A low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, Reuters quoted a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center as saying.

