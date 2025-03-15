Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk

A low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, a NWS meteorologist said.

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk

(Reuters Photo)


At least three people were killed in Missouri after a series of tornadoes hit the US Midwest and Southeast overnight, leaving a trail of destruction the extent of which was still being assessed, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting the police.

According to the report, at least 26 tornadoes were reported, but there was no confirmation on touchdown late Friday and early Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, Reuters quoted a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center as saying.

ALSO READ: US Imposes Sanctions on Thai Officials Over Deportation of Uyghurs to China

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Storms in US Tornadoes hit US south US Midwest US Southeast

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips