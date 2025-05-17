Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest, Leaving 16 Dead Including 9 in Kentucky

A powerful storm system tore through parts of the Midwest on Friday, killing at least 16 people, including nine in southeastern Kentucky.

A powerful storm system tore through parts of the Midwest on Friday, killing at least 16 people, including nine in southeastern Kentucky after a tornado struck Laurel County, The Associated Press reported, quoting local officials.

“The search is continuing in the damaged area for survivors,” the office of Sheriff John Root said in a statement. Authorities also reported multiple severe injuries in the area.

In Missouri, seven people were confirmed dead following violent storms, including a likely tornado that caused widespread damage and triggered search-and-rescue operations across St. Louis and surrounding communities.

“This is truly, truly devastating,” St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer told AP, confirming five deaths in the city and announcing an emergency declaration and overnight curfew for heavily affected neighbourhoods. More than 5,000 homes were damaged, as reporte by AP.

The Friday storm system — part of a wave of extreme weather — also unleashed tornadoes in Wisconsin, damaging winds, and a scorching heat wave in Texas, while leaving hundreds of thousands without power across the Great Lakes region.

Tornado Wreaks Havoc in St. Louis

Between 2:30 and 2:50 p.m., the National Weather Service indicated a tornado likely touched down in Clayton, near Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and the historic 1904 World’s Fair site.

The storm destroyed parts of the Centennial Christian Church, where three people were rescued — one of whom died.

Stacy Clark said his mother-in-law, Patricia Penelton, was among the deceased. “She was a very active church volunteer who had many roles, including being part of the choir,” he said, according to AP.

Downed trees and traffic signals snarled the Friday afternoon commute, while bricks and debris littered the streets. At the Harlem Taproom, the upper floors collapsed, but about 20 people inside were unharmed after taking shelter in the back.

Hospitals Treat Dozens of Injured

Barnes-Jewish Hospital treated 20 to 30 patients, some in serious condition, though most were expected to be discharged by the evening, AP quoted hospital spokesperson Laura High as saying.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital received 15 patients, with two expected to stay through the weekend.

Panic at Landmarks, But No Animal Injuries at Zoo

John Randle, a 19-year-old University of Missouri-St. Louis student, told the publication that he was at the St. Louis Art Museum when staff rushed people to the basement. “You could see the doors flying open, tree branches flying by and people running,” he reportedly said.

The St. Louis Zoo sustained tree damage, prompting a temporary closure. However, zoo spokesperson Christy Childs confirmed all animals and staff were safe.

Southern Missouri Also Hit

In Scott County, about 130 miles south of St. Louis, a tornado killed two people, injured several more, and destroyed multiple homes, according to Sheriff Derick Wheetley.

Widespread Threat Across the Region

The National Weather Service issued warnings for rare and dangerous weather across Appalachia and the Midwest, including possible tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, and even hurricane-force winds.

A tornado emergency was declared Friday evening around Marion, Illinois, with officials confirming a life-threatening tornado, though damage reports were still pending.

Meanwhile, a dust storm warning was issued for the Chicago area, where a massive wall of dust — stretching 100 miles from southwest of the city into northern Indiana — severely reduced visibility.