Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across Central US: Widespread Damage Reported Amid Floods Warning

Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across Central US: Widespread Damage Reported Amid Floods Warning

The extreme weather, which has impacted parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana, is being described as "once-in-a-lifetime event".

Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across Central US: Widespread Damage Reported Amid Floods Warning

A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc across the central United States, spawning deadly tornadoes amid warnings of severe flooding and extensive damage.


A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc across the central United States, spawning deadly tornadoes amid warnings of severe flooding and extensive damage. The extreme weather, which has impacted parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Indiana, is being described as a “once-in-a-lifetime event”, with forecasters warning that multiple days of nearly nonstop rain could trigger “generational” flooding in the coming days, CNN reported early Thursday.

The storms, which struck during the night, intensified the danger due to the rarity of nighttime tornadoes, which are nearly twice as likely to be deadly as those that occur during daylight hours, the report said, citing a 2022 study. This has compounded the devastation as tornadoes, some of them violent, have torn through homes, farms, and infrastructure.

Widespread Damage and Fatalities

At least one person was confirmed dead in Tennessee, and another death was reported in Missouri, although authorities were still investigating whether it was directly related to the storms, the report said. Meanwhile, a church was destroyed in Kentucky, a radio tower was toppled, and a warehouse partially collapsed in Indiana. The storms also unleashed straight-line winds in some areas, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph in parts of Indiana, it said.

According to the report, Missouri and Arkansas have reported severe damage, with tornadoes destroying homes and agricultural structures. The full extent of the destruction was still being assessed, but significant damage to New Bethel Road in Selmer, Tennessee, was confirmed.

Climate change has made extreme weather events like these more likely, the report said, quoting experts. A recent study found that hourly rainfall rates have intensified in nearly 90% of large US cities since 1970.

Urgent Warnings for Travellers

With the storm moving east, officials have urged residents to stay off the roads, especially in Tennessee, where conditions remained hazardous. The state Department of Transportation has issued warnings about dangerous driving conditions, noting that storm damage to roads and infrastructure is making travel even more challenging.

“It’s still storming pretty good right now,”  Nichole Lawrence, a spokesperson for Tennessee’s western region, told CNN. “Our crews are working on getting a handle,” Lawrence added.

Tennessee officials have urged drivers to stay clear of any areas with visible damage to allow emergency workers to respond safely and efficiently.

Millions in the Path of Destruction

According to the report, about 5 million people were under tornado watch across parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. Forecasters expect the storms to continue their eastward march, potentially affecting even more states as they move through.

