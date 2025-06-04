Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

A mass shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights left 1 dead, 5 injured. Police probe continues; Mayor Olivia Chow and emergency services respond to the tragic scene.

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

One person was killed and five injured in a mass shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area. Police probe continues with no suspects identified yet.


In a shocking incident that rocked Toronto on Tuesday night, one person was killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in North York. Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred near the intersection of Flemington and Zachary Roads, close to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

WATCH:

Emergency services including Toronto Police, Fire, and Paramedic teams responded swiftly to the scene following reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered six victims with gunshot wounds. One male victim was declared dead on the spot, while five others sustained injuries that are reportedly non-life-threatening. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Toronto Police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the casualty figures, stating, “1 male confirmed deceased. 5 people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds transported to hospital.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or disclosed a possible motive behind the attack. A command post has been established in the affected area as the investigation continues. Officials are urging local residents to stay cautious and cooperate with law enforcement.

Reacting to the incident, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed concern over the escalating violence. “Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening,” she posted on X. She also noted that her office is in contact with Toronto Police and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, who is also the local councillor.

“I want to thank the first responders — Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic Services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene,” Mayor Chow added. She assured that updates from police would follow soon.

As of now, no arrests have been made and police have refrained from releasing any suspect descriptions. Investigators are expected to continue canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage to gather more details.

ALSO READ: F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

Filed under

Lawrence Heights shooting Toronto Toronto mass shooting

Elon Musk has publicly cr

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Defense Secretary Pete He

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?
newsx

Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence
Following Royal Challenge

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory
Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Exit Confirmed: Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United After Loan Stint, Club To Pay...
newsx

COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

Who Was Harvey Milk And Why Is Navy Facing Criticism Over Renaming LGBTQ Icon Ship?

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory

From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory

Chelsea Exit Confirmed: Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United After Loan Stint, Club To Pay Hefty $6.7 Million Penalty

Chelsea Exit Confirmed: Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United After Loan Stint, Club To Pay...

COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers

COVID-19 Cases Update: Death Toll Rises To 38, Kerala, Maharashtra Report Highest Numbers

Entertainment

F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

F**K The Jews: Dave Portnoy Faces Shocking Anti-Semitic Slur While Filming Pizza Review In Toronto

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her Mother’s Controversial New Look

How Much Did Kris Jenner Spend On Her Facelift? Kim Kardashian Finally Reacts To Her

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid TikTok Reply

‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

‘We Will Not stay Silent’: Hollywood Stars Unite to Defend LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Support

‘We Will Not stay Silent’: Hollywood Stars Unite to Defend LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Support

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?