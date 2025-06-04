Toronto Mass Shooting: One Killed, Five Injured In Lawrence Heights Gun Violence

One person was killed and five injured in a mass shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area. Police probe continues with no suspects identified yet.

In a shocking incident that rocked Toronto on Tuesday night, one person was killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in North York. Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred near the intersection of Flemington and Zachary Roads, close to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Emergency services including Toronto Police, Fire, and Paramedic teams responded swiftly to the scene following reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered six victims with gunshot wounds. One male victim was declared dead on the spot, while five others sustained injuries that are reportedly non-life-threatening. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Toronto Police took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the casualty figures, stating, “1 male confirmed deceased. 5 people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds transported to hospital.”

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or disclosed a possible motive behind the attack. A command post has been established in the affected area as the investigation continues. Officials are urging local residents to stay cautious and cooperate with law enforcement.

Reacting to the incident, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed concern over the escalating violence. “Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening,” she posted on X. She also noted that her office is in contact with Toronto Police and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle, who is also the local councillor.

“I want to thank the first responders — Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic Services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene,” Mayor Chow added. She assured that updates from police would follow soon.

As of now, no arrests have been made and police have refrained from releasing any suspect descriptions. Investigators are expected to continue canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage to gather more details.

