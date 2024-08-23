Saturday, August 24, 2024

Toronto Property of Meghan Markle Up for Sale at $1.9 Million

The Toronto home where Meghan Markle resided while filming Suits is now on the market for $1.9 million. Located in the desirable Seaton Village neighborhood, this three-bedroom property is a slice of luxury and charm, boasting numerous high-end features.

Property Highlights:

  • Price: $1.9 million
  • Location: Seaton Village, Toronto
  • Size: Three bedrooms, two spa-inspired bathrooms
  • Features: Double garage with Tesla charger, dedicated puppy play area with sandpit and kennel, custom-designed eat-in chef’s kitchen, lush private backyard

This home was a significant part of Meghan Markle’s life, especially during her early days with Prince Harry, as detailed in his memoir, Spare. The property, which previously sold for $1.6 million in 2018, has been upgraded to include elegant high-end finishes throughout.

