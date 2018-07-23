One dead and over thirteen people, including a young girl, were shot after a gunman opened fire in Greektown district of Toronto, Canada. The incident took place on Sunday night. The gunman shot himself after the incident and died immediately. The incident took place outside a restaurant and the area has been sealed off by the police officials for the further investigation.

In a tweet, the Toronto Police said that around 9 people were shot. The injured does not include the shooter who has shot himself and died at the spot. According to eyewitnesses, a man dressed in black started fired around 15 to 20 gunshots. The local media also reports that the sound of the weapon being reloaded several times was also noticed. The police have been requesting the witnesses to come forward and coordinate with the police officials in the further investigation. Following the ongoing operations at the spots, the entry and exit gates have been sealed off. The police said that it is too soon to link the incident with terrorism.

