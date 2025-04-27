Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  'Torpedoes In Store': What Would Trump's Next 100 Days Look Like? White House Officials Reveal

‘Torpedoes In Store’: What Would Trump’s Next 100 Days Look Like? White House Officials Reveal

President Donald Trump and his administration are preparing to tout the accomplishments of his first 100 days in office this week while laying out plans for the next phase of his presidency, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting White House officials.

After a flurry of dramatic changes that have energised allies and unsettled critics, Trump plans to focus on new trade agreements and efforts toward global peace talks, the report said. One official hinted at more surprises, describing Trump as having “torpedoes” in store, although no specifics were provided.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has pushed through sweeping domestic and foreign policy changes. He has disrupted the global economic order with tariffs, reduced the size of the federal government through job cuts and eliminated diversity programs in both public and private sectors. His administration has also targetted academia, law firms and courts.

According to the report, to mark the 100-day milestone, Trump is scheduled to travel to Michigan for a rally where the White House will spotlight his economic agenda, crackdowns on undocumented immigrants, shifts in foreign policy and the efforts of billionaire Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to streamline the federal bureaucracy by “cutting waste”.

Celebrating these moves is seen as a broader “victory lap” ahead of Trump’s second-term launch, a White House official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, adding, “Every morning I wake up, it’s like living in a dreamscape.”

While Trump’s supporters have praised the speed and scope of his efforts to reshape American society, some say he has infringed on the rights of citizens and non-citizens alike, alienated international allies and undermined U.S. leadership globally.

Among the actions drawing the most attention are the administration’s withdrawal of funding from universities over what it perceives as tolerance of antisemitic behaviour, the rollback of transgender rights and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government and among federal contractors.

While speaking to Reuters, the White House official suggested that even more bold actions were imminent, reportedly saying there were plenty of “torpedoes under the water,” and stressed that executive action — a defining feature of Trump’s governance style — would continue like a “snowball rolling downhill.” He added that work was ongoing on a travel ban affecting citizens from multiple countries.

Trump’s moves have been met with legal challenges, with courts blocking several initiatives.

Despite these battles, another official noted that Trump’s next 100 days would place greater emphasis on negotiating trade deals and advancing peace talks. After a series of aggressive tariffs imposed on multiple countries, the administration has paused further action to allow for negotiations, aiming to finalise agreements within 90 days.

Trump is also scheduled for an extended trip abroad next month, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where he is expected to continue diplomatic efforts in connection with ending the war in Ukraine. Trump had vowed during his campaign to resolve the conflict on “Day One,” but peace has remained out of reach. Russian President Vladimir Putin “may not want to stop the war”, he reportedly said on Saturday.

