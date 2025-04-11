Tourist Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River Killing 6; One Of Many Helicopter Crashes In NYC

What started as a helicopter ride over the Hudson River ended in heartbreak on Thursday afternoon when the aircraft spun out of control and crashed into the water, killing all six people on board — three adults and three children.

The accident has once again raised concerns about helicopter safety in New York City, a place that’s seen far too many similar tragedies in the past five decades. According to data from The Associated Press, at least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in the city since 1977.

This latest crash happened just after 3 p.m. near Lower Manhattan, not far from Hoboken, New Jersey. It’s part of a painful pattern of aviation disasters that have taken place in the skies over New York.

Victims Included Siemens Executive and a Visiting Family

Authorities said that among the victims was Agustin Escobar, the CEO and president of Siemens. The others on board included a family from Spain, as mentioned earlier by Mayor Eric Adams.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene. Four people were declared dead immediately, and two others were taken to nearby hospitals — but doctors were unable to save them.

A Long and Tragic History of Helicopter Accidents in NYC

New York has had a troubling relationship with helicopters. With so many sightseeing and corporate choppers in the air every day, crashes — although not common — have often turned deadly. Here’s a closer look at some of the worst helicopter accidents in the city’s history:

1977: Pan Am Building Disaster

One of the earliest major helicopter tragedies happened in 1977. A Sikorsky S-61L helicopter was loading passengers on the roof of the Pan Am Building (now MetLife Building) at 200 Park Avenue when its landing gear suddenly failed.

The helicopter tipped on its side, and the spinning blades fatally struck four people, including film director Michael Findlay. A piece of the broken rotor also fell to the street below, killing a pedestrian and injuring another.

1985: Crash in the East River

In 1985, a Dauphin 360C helicopter operated by New York Helicopter crashed into the East River with six passengers on board. One man — a 40-year-old businessman from West Germany — lost his life. The remaining five passengers and two crew members survived.

1986: Reporter Dies On Air

A year later, tragedy struck again — this time live on air. Jane Dornacker, a traffic reporter for WNBC, was giving her usual afternoon update when her chopper crashed into the Hudson near 45th Street.

Listeners heard her last report begin with, “New Jersey, the outbound Lincoln Tunnel looks a lot better for you,” followed by a repeat of “In New Jersey…” and then sudden silence. Her final frantic words were heard moments later: “Hit the water! Hit the water! Hit the water!”

1997: Corporate Helicopter Crash Claims Executive

In 1997, a six-seat BK-117 helicopter owned by the Colgate-Palmolive Company went down in the East River shortly after taking off from the 60th Street heliport. The crash killed Craig Tate, the company’s chief technical officer, and left another executive seriously hurt.

2009: Deadly Mid-Air Collision

In one of the most horrific aviation disasters in recent city memory, a Eurocopter AS350 sightseeing helicopter collided mid-air with a small private plane over the Hudson River in 2009. All nine people on both aircraft were killed.

The chopper was carrying five Italian tourists, later identified as Tiziana Pedrone, Fabio Gallazzi, Giacomo Gallazzi, Michele Norelli, and Filippo Norelli.

2018: Five Dead in East River Crash

Another deadly crash happened in 2018, also involving a Eurocopter AS350. This helicopter crashed into the East River, killing all five passengers. Two died at the scene, and three others were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The pilot, Richard Vance, survived. Years later, a jury awarded $116 million to the victims’ families in a lawsuit against both the tour company and the pilot.

Helicopter Safety Under Scrutiny Again

Thursday’s crash has reignited concerns over helicopter safety — especially with so many of them flying over one of the busiest and most populated cities in the world.

Many of these flights are for tourism, giving people stunning aerial views of the skyline, while others are used for fast travel to and from the area’s major airports. But every time there’s a crash, those thrills come with a harsh reality check.

As investigations begin into what caused the most recent crash, families of the victims — and the city as a whole — are left grieving once again.

