Toys “R” Us, the iconic retail chain that has sold toys and games to millions of children for generations, is closing shop in the United States. After filing for bankruptcy protection in September and suffering through a brutal holiday shopping season, the company decided on Wednesday to close or sell all of its remaining stores, after executives met with creditors throughout the day, according to three people briefed on the discussions. More than 30,000 American jobs are at risk as the company winds down. It is a colossal failure for a company that started out in 1948 as a small store in Washington selling cribs, strollers and other baby items.
The business eventually grew to more than 2,000 stores, with a wide inventory that made it a destination for children and with an advertising jingle — “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys “R” Us kid” — that was embedded in the American consumer consciousness. The company’s headquarters in Wayne, N.J., is on Geoffrey Way, named after its once-ubiquitous giraffe mascot. But in the age of internet retailing, Toys “R” Us has struggled with an antiquated sales model that could not keep up with Amazon and Walmart and was burdened by $5 billion in debt from a leveraged buyout in 2005.
Liquidation sales will take place over the next few months, as the company clears the shelves at its roughly 880 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores around the country. The company signaled that it was nearing the end when it said Wednesday morning that it would shut all of its stores in Britain. In the afternoon, executives informed corporate staff in Wayne about the decision to close the United States stores.
The global toy industry has been fighting a losing battle for the attention of children obsessed with smartphones and tablets. Global toy sales have been growing slightly each year, but at a slower pace than that of electronics and video games. In addition, online toy sales have increased by more than 55 percent in the past two years to $17 billion in the United States, while e-commerce revenue for toys has exceeded brick-and-mortar performance in parts of Europe, according to Clavis Insight, an e-commerce research firm.
In January, the company said it was closing 182 unprofitable stores in the United States and had already started liquidating those locations. The company was bought in 2005 by the private equity firms Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and the real estate firm Vornado Realty Trust.
Toys “R” Us controlled 13.6 percent of the toy market in the United States in 2016, according to research from IBISWorld. Walmart held 29.4 percent, Amazon 16.3 percent, and GameStop 13.9 percent. For many analysts, Toys “R” Us was a textbook example of disruption by internet retailers — a giant that once appeared invincible, but whose advantage disappeared as consumers went online for wider selections, lower prices and the ease of buying with a click.