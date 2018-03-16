Toys “R” Us, the iconic retail chain that has sold toys and games to millions of children for generations, is closing shop in the United States. After filing for bankruptcy protection in September and suffering through a brutal holiday shopping season, the company decided on Wednesday to close or sell all of its remaining stores, after executives met with creditors throughout the day, according to three people briefed on the discussions. More than 30,000 American jobs are at risk as the company winds down. It is a colossal failure for a company that started out in 1948 as a small store in Washington selling cribs, strollers and other baby items.

The business eventually grew to more than 2,000 stores, with a wide inventory that made it a destination for children and with an advertising jingle — “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys “R” Us kid” — that was embedded in the American consumer consciousness. The company’s headquarters in Wayne, N.J., is on Geoffrey Way, named after its once-ubiquitous giraffe mascot. But in the age of internet retailing, Toys “R” Us has struggled with an antiquated sales model that could not keep up with Amazon and Walmart and was burdened by $5 billion in debt from a leveraged buyout in 2005.

Liquidation sales will take place over the next few months, as the company clears the shelves at its roughly 880 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores around the country. The company signaled that it was nearing the end when it said Wednesday morning that it would shut all of its stores in Britain. In the afternoon, executives informed corporate staff in Wayne about the decision to close the United States stores.