‘Trade Must Be Fair’: Donald Trump Holds Firm on Tariffs Despite Market Turmoil

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of reversing his decision to impose new tariffs on imports unless other countries agree to strike fairer trade deals with the United States. His tough stance has rattled global financial markets and fueled fresh fears about a possible recession.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump compared his trade policy to taking medicine—something unpleasant but necessary.

“I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said. “We have been treated so badly by other countries.”

While Trump said he doesn’t want to see financial losses, he also made it known that he isn’t too concerned about short-term damage to the markets.

Dozens of Countries Now Seeking Trade Talks

The White House says there’s growing global interest in resolving trade tensions. According to Trump and his advisers, more than 50 countries have already reached out to start negotiations in hopes of avoiding the impact of the new tariffs.

“I spoke to a lot of leaders—European, Asian, from all over,” Trump told reporters. “They’re eager to make deals. I told them the U.S. won’t accept trade deficits anymore. Either we break even, or we make a profit.”

New Tariffs to Start April 9

The tariffs, announced on April 2, will officially take effect on Wednesday, April 9. They target imports from dozens of countries—including several long-time U.S. allies.

Trump has long believed that previous trade agreements hurt American workers and industries. The tariffs are part of his plan to change what he sees as unfair trade practices and bring back more jobs to the U.S.

“We Will Win,” Trump Tells Supporters

Over the weekend, Trump spent time in Florida playing golf. But in a message posted online, he reassured Americans about the direction of the economy.

“WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy,” he wrote.

His top economic officials echoed that message in a series of interviews on Sunday. They said the tariffs are part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the U.S. economy—even if things look rough right now.

“There doesn’t have to be a recession,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “But these trade problems can’t be solved in just a few days or weeks.”

Markets Slide as Uncertainty Grows

Despite reassurances from the White House, the financial markets didn’t react well. On Sunday evening, U.S. stock futures fell sharply. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both dropped close to 4%, while Nasdaq futures were down nearly 5%. Even Bitcoin, which had been relatively stable, lost about 6% of its value.

The market drop reflects growing uncertainty among investors, who fear that a prolonged trade war could slow down the global economy.

Global Reaction: Allies Also Impacted

Reactions from other countries have been swift. China, one of the biggest targets of the new tariffs, has already hit back with its own retaliatory measures. But the impact isn’t limited to rivals.

Some of America’s closest allies—like Israel and Vietnam—are also feeling the heat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to bring up the issue during his meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday. Meanwhile, Vietnam has reportedly offered to cut its own tariffs to zero if the U.S. is willing to strike a deal.

Still, U.S. officials say the tariffs will go ahead as planned.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the measures are “definitely” happening and may stay in place for “days and weeks.”

Congress Pushes Back on Presidential Tariff Powers

Back in Washington, Trump’s aggressive trade policies are raising concerns among lawmakers—especially some Republicans.

While many support the idea of holding trading partners accountable, some believe the president has too much authority when it comes to imposing tariffs.

A new bipartisan bill being discussed in Congress would limit that power. If passed, it would require any new tariffs to be approved by Congress within 60 days. If not, the tariffs would automatically expire.

“We gave too much power to the executive branch, and that may have been a mistake,” said Republican Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska, who is expected to introduce a version of the bill in the House.

What Comes Next?

As the April 9 deadline approaches, the world is watching closely. Some countries may agree to U.S. demands in hopes of avoiding the tariffs. Others may fight back.

Trump, for his part, seems ready for a prolonged battle—believing the United States has the upper hand.

“Either we break even or we make a profit,” he said. “That’s the only way this works.”

