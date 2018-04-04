China on Wednesday, April 4, notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of imposing US$ 611.5 million worth of retaliatory tariffs. This comes as retaliation, as the Trump administration on Tuesday, escalating the trade showdown with China, announcing 25% tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport, and medical products.

In a spat of trade war, China on Wednesday, April 4, notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of imposing US$ 611.5 million worth of retaliatory tariffs. The move is considered as retaliation to the US tariffs on aluminum and steel. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport, and medical products on China. The tariffs are seen as a warning shot to The US administration however, it has also urged the Trump administration to come and resolve their trade differences.

The White House claimed the extra tax on the imports was a response to unfair Chinese practices around the property rights. Last month, Trump through a probe found evidence of problems, like practices that persuade Us companies to share technology with Chinese firms and ordered a list of products drawn up for tariffs. The Chinese embassy was quick to react to the tariffs claiming, “Such unilateralism and protectionist action has gravely violated fundamental principles and values of the WTO.”

When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

A Tariff is a tax on any product which is made in abroad. In theory, taxing items coming into the country means that people will buy that less as the product becomes expensive. Since Trump came to power, he had plans to cut the trade deficit with China, a country he has accused of unfair trade practices. A trade deficit is a difference between how much your country buys from the other country, vis-a-vis how much you sell to that country.

