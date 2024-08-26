Traders In Pakistan Announce Strike Following Unsuccessful Negotiations With Government

The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, a body of traders, has clarified that no negotiations have taken place with Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the strike against the ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ will proceed as planned.

The traders have announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28 in protest against the FBR’s Tajir Dost Scheme.

Kashif Chaudhry, President of The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan, stated that the government’s “false promises” cannot appease the traders. He emphasized that the strike is crucial to saving businesses and the economy. Chaudhry further reiterated that the traders are determined to proceed with the strike, regardless of any government attempts to negotiate at this stage. He criticized the government’s tax policies, which he claims have placed an unbearable burden on the business community.

The traders’ grievances include the imposition of advance taxes through the so-called “Tajir Dost Scheme” and overall economic mismanagement, which they argue has led to skyrocketing costs of doing business. The strike aims to draw attention to these issues and push for immediate relief from the government.

The outcome of this strike will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the country’s economic stability and the relationship between the government and the trading community.

Earlier, the traders had urged that the decision to impose high tariffs on the export sector be reversed and that the scheme be removed immediately. They also called for the elimination of higher income tax brackets for business owners and salaried individuals. The merchants had previously announced that they would not be paying their August electricity bills and urged the government to review its contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Notably, Pakistan’s FBR extended the new Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities.

