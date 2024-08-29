Traders In Pakistan Protest Against Increased Taxes And High Power Bills

The Pakistan City Traders Association has participated in a nationwide strike to protest against inflated electricity bills, rising inflation, and the new tax regime known as the Tajir Dost Scheme.

The Pakistan City Traders Association has participated in a nationwide strike to protest against inflated electricity bills, rising inflation, and the new tax regime known as the Tajir Dost Scheme.

Widespread Business Closures

On Wednesday, the strike led to the closure of several major businesses and markets across Pakistan. Notable areas affected included Liaquatabad, Tariq Road Bazar, and other key commercial hubs. The widespread closures highlight the extent of the discontent among traders and businesses regarding the current economic conditions.

Impact on Industries and Transportation

Javed Balwani, Chairperson of the Pakistan Apparel Forum, reported that the strike had significantly impacted wholesale markets and transportation. The disruption has hindered industries from obtaining raw materials, affecting dyeing and processing activities. Additionally, many workers were unable to reach their factories due to transportation issues.

Disruption in Korangi and North Karachi

Johar Kandhari, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, noted that the strike had a considerable effect on the supply chain for industries in Korangi. Faisal Moeez Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, also reported disruptions in production activities in the North Karachi industrial area due to the strike.

MUST READ:

Petrol Pumps and Market Closures

The strike also led to the closure of several petrol pumps in the city’s suburbs. Rizwan Irfan, President of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, stated that 95% of the city’s markets were shut down. He criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for imposing burdensome taxes and called for the immediate cancellation of the Tajir Dost Scheme, along with the removal of 13 additional taxes on electricity bills. Irfan urged the government to focus on economic improvements rather than creating obstacles for traders and exporters.

Message to the Government

Khawaja Jamal Sethi, head of the All Karachi Traders Alliance, emphasized that the strike was a response to increased taxes, rising inflation, and high utility bills. He asserted that the successful strike demonstrated traders’ frustration and sent a clear message to the government to negotiate and address these economic challenges.

Government Response

Following the announcement of the nationwide strike, the FBR Chairperson has summoned Pakistani traders to a meeting. This move aims to address the concerns raised by the traders and explore potential solutions to the issues impacting their businesses.

The ongoing strike underscores the growing discontent among Pakistani traders and businesses regarding the current economic policies and their impact on daily operations. The government’s response and negotiations in the coming days will be crucial in determining how these concerns will be addressed.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: