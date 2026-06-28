Tragedy in France: 11 Killed as Civilian Plane Crashes in France; Emergency Teams Respond

On Sunday, a small aircraft crashed close to Nancy in eastern France, killing eleven passengers. The aircraft, which was operated by a parachute school, crashed in a grassy area near the runway at Tomblaine’s Nancy-Essey Aerodrome.

According to the local authorities, all of the passengers died in the collision. The pilot, five student parachutists, and five instructors were among the victims. Additionally, officials also verified that no one on the ground was injured.

Investigation Underway Into the Cause

The German-registered aircraft fell close to two local roadways and a residential area. The cause of the accident has not yet been identified by the authorities.

Amaury Lacote, deputy public prosecutor in Nancy, said a technical investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigators will examine the aircraft, weather conditions and other factors to determine what led to the tragedy.

Emergency Response and Support

While emergency personnel were responding to the crash, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez made his way to the scene. Medical personnel, firefighters, police officers and psychological support teams were deployed to assist victims’ families and those who witnessed the crash.

Additionally, police asked people to avoid the area so that investigators and emergency personnel could continue working without interference.

Eyewitness Describes Final Moments

A neighbouring resident reported to French channel BFM-TV that he heard what appeared to be the aircraft’s engine abruptly halt, followed by a huge explosion. He claimed that when he arrived on the scene, there were no signs of life.

“The accident happened around 11 am,” a witness told the French daily L’Est Républicain. “I was driving by on my way to do my shopping at Auchan when I saw it dive and crash,” he added.