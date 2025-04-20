Tragedy in New York: Mother And Disabled Son Found Dead, 4-Year-Old Girl Survives Alone On Chocolate

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Lisa Cotton and her son, Nazir Millien, who had disabilities and relied on a feeding tube. Their bodies were found in their East 231st Street apartment in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

In a heartbreaking incident reported by a leading daily, a mother battling mental health issues and her disabled 8-year-old son were discovered dead inside their Bronx apartment, while her 4-year-old daughter survived alone for days, reportedly living off chocolate.

Cotton’s 4-year-old daughter, Promise, was found alive and covered in chocolate, sitting on her mother’s bed. Authorities confirmed she is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

Possible Causes of Death: Cardiac Arrest and Starvation

According to Cotton’s father, Hubert Cotton, police believe Lisa may have suffered a cardiac arrest, while Nazir, who was born prematurely, might have died of starvation due to his medical condition.

The tragedy came to light after the landlord contacted Hubert, questioning whether Lisa had moved out. Unable to reach his daughter for days, Hubert sent Cotton’s eldest daughter to check on the apartment.

“When she got there, Nazir was slumped over and Promise was still alive,” Hubert shared. “She grabbed the little girl and ran out before calling the police.”

A chilling detail from the 911 transcript noted the presence of bugs crawling on Nazir’s body, indicating the child had been deceased for some time.

Neighbors Reported Odor, But No Forced Entry

Residents in the building had complained of a foul smell for weeks. A welfare check was conducted earlier in the week after a 911 call, but authorities did not force entry, citing no probable cause at the time.

“One of the social workers mentioned trying to obtain a court order to break in,” said a neighbor, highlighting missed opportunities to intervene.

Lisa Cotton reportedly had a long-standing history of mental health issues and was involved in an open case with the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS). She was previously arrested in 2021 for child endangerment.

Promise is now under the care of her grandfather, who expressed his sorrow, saying, “It hurts because it’s someone you know.” A neighbor named Sharlene added, “I hope the little girl will be okay.”

The NYPD has launched a full investigation into the tragic deaths.

