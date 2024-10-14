Tragedy Strikes As Tesla Car Fire Claims Four Lives In France

Four individuals lost their lives when a Tesla electric vehicle caught fire in western France, near the city of Niort. (Read more below)

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, four individuals lost their lives when a Tesla electric vehicle caught fire in western France, near the city of Niort. The driver and three passengers, all employees of a nearby restaurant in Melle, perished in the devastating accident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the reasons behind the fire, with a focus on examining the vehicle itself. A local judge stated that an inquiry has been opened to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Tesla was traveling at high speed when it collided with several road signs before catching fire. Sadly, by the time emergency responders arrived on the scene, the passengers were already confirmed dead.

This incident adds to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Tesla, a company founded by billionaire CEO Elon Musk. Safety concerns have been a recurring theme for the automaker, which has faced multiple investigations over the years. Notably, in April, Tesla settled with the family of an engineer who died in a 2018 Model X crash in Silicon Valley, averting a trial. In that case, the driver was using the autopilot feature when the car struck a concrete barrier.

In December, Tesla recalled over two million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to risks linked to the autopilot software, which posed an “increased risk of a collision,” according to U.S. national regulators.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of the four individuals, and questions linger about the safety of electric vehicles and the responsibilities of their manufacturers.

ALSO READ:What Actions Does Keir Starmer’s Government Plan To Take For The People?