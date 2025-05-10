Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Tragedy Strikes Cozad: Nebraska Authorities Investigate Apparent Family Murder-Suicide

Tragedy Strikes Cozad: Nebraska Authorities Investigate Apparent Family Murder-Suicide

A wave of sorrow has gripped the small town of Cozad in Dawson County, Nebraska, after state authorities responded to a tragic homicide call on Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a full investigation into what appears to be a heartbreaking murder-suicide involving a local family.

Tragedy Strikes Cozad: Nebraska Authorities Investigate Apparent Family Murder-Suicide

A domestic worker who was fired allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹1 crore and ₹5 lakh in cash from the home where he used to work


A wave of sorrow has gripped the small town of Cozad in Dawson County, Nebraska, after state authorities responded to a tragic homicide call on Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a full investigation into what appears to be a heartbreaking murder-suicide involving a local family.

While law enforcement officials have not yet released the names of the victims, several local media outlets and journalists have reported that the deceased may be Jeremy Koch, his wife Bailey Koch, and their two young sons, Hudson and Asher. An official confirmation is still awaited.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation,” the Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement. “At this time, there is no danger to the public.”

The tragic news has left the Cozad community reeling. Cozad Community Schools issued a statement calling this a “difficult time” for the entire town and expressed their support for those impacted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time,” the school’s statement read.

Mental health history resurfaces as community tries to make sense of tragedy

As the investigation continues, more information is emerging about the possible victims and their struggles. According to public records and reports, Jeremy and Bailey Koch were co-founders of Anchoring Hope for Mental Health, a nonprofit organization devoted to raising awareness and support for individuals battling mental illness.

In fact, the couple had shared publicly about their own experiences with mental health. A GoFundMe page, created by Bailey several years ago, revealed Jeremy’s long history with depression.

The description in the fundraiser shared heartbreaking details:

“Jeremy Koch was diagnosed with ‘severe depression’ in 2009,” Bailey had written. “We spent years living in the dark… telling nobody our truth. We finally began sharing our reality in 2015 after Jeremy had survived at least four attempts, the worst was near-fatal in 2012… a car accident in which he drove straight into a semi on the highway. He was left with a leg broken in four places, a punctured lung, a fractured pancreas, complete colon reconstruction, brain bleed, and… still depression. When he awoke, I was in awe and relieved. He was destroyed his attempt hadn’t worked.”

The fundraiser had raised over $20,000 to help the family manage medical and mental health expenses. Jeremy’s battle with depression, as outlined by Bailey, was long and painful.

Recent signs of struggle

Just days before the tragedy, Bailey posted an update indicating that Jeremy had been recently released from the hospital and was starting a new medication for his mental health condition. However, she mentioned that the adjustment hadn’t gone well.

“He had a very hard time getting out of bed this morning, then after I left, he called me while I was on my way to work and told me he was going back to bed,” Bailey wrote.

While investigators have not officially confirmed whether the deaths involved the Koch family, the community is bracing for the worst as facts continue to unfold.

ALSO READ: Trump’s NSA Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Filed under

Cozad murder-suicide Nebraska Authorities

In a fast-developing situ

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut
It was just after 9 a.m.

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture
newsx

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts
newsx

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter
newsx

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai
Sirens in Amritsar trigge

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media