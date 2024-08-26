Tragic Bus Accident In Pakistan’s Kahuta: 25 Dead After Plunge Into Gorge

In a tragic incident near Kahuta, Pakistan, 25 passengers traveling from Rawalpindi to Pallandri in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) lost their lives when their bus plunged into a gorge, a district official reported to Dawn.

According to Usman Gujjar, a Rescue 1122 Punjab official, the accident occurred due to the failure of the coaster’s brakes. “The accident was caused by the coaster’s failed brakes. It happened near Garrari Bridge on Azad Pattan Road in Kahuta,” Gujjar told Dawn.

The location of the accident is 24 kilometers from the tehsil headquarters and 7 kilometers from the PoJK border. Initially, Gujjar reported 24 victims: 20 men, four women, and a child. The bodies were taken to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Samina Khan Bhatty, the medical superintendent of THQ Hospital, confirmed that 23 bodies were handed over to their families, while one body was still at the hospital. Fareed Muhammad Kareem’s body was shifted directly to Pallandri.

Pakistani People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari extended his condolences to the victims’ families. “President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the Azad Pattan bus accident near Kahuta. The President conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who died and emphasized the need to expedite relief activities. His prayers are with the bereaved families during this time of sorrow,” a statement read.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her sadness on X, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of 29 precious lives in the bus accident at Kahuta. May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died and grant patience to their loved ones.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed his regret over the accident. “Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed profound sorrow over the accident involving the coaster traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot. He mourned the loss of over 22 passengers and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. The Speaker urged authorities to provide immediate medical aid to those affected and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the deceased and offered his support to the bereaved families,” the statement said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

