Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives Of Two Indian Students In Scotland

In a devastating turn of events, two Indian students pursuing their Master’s degrees at the University of Dundee tragically drowned while hiking with friends at a popular tourist spot in Scotland. The bodies of the young men, identified as Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22, were discovered by rescue personnel near the Linn of Tummel, where two rivers converge, on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the group of friends had been exploring the area near Blair of Atholl in Perthshire when the accident occurred. Despite efforts by emergency services, Karuturi and Bolisetti could not be revived after being pulled from the water. Local authorities have stated that there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Confirming the incident, a Scotland Police official remarked, “There don’t seem to be any strange circumstances surrounding the fatalities.”

The Indian High Commission in London extended support to the bereaved families, with consular representatives contacting them to offer assistance. A spokesperson from the High Commission stated, “The Consulate General of India has been in touch with the families of both the students, and a consular official has met the relative of one of the students who lives in the UK.”

The University of Dundee, where Karuturi and Bolisetti were enrolled, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss. A university spokesperson conveyed, “This has been a tragic accident which has shocked us all, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of the students. We have been providing support to those families and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to be conducted on Friday, following which arrangements will be made to repatriate the bodies to India. The university has pledged to assist in every possible way to facilitate the process.

The untimely demise of Karuturi and Bolisetti has sent shockwaves through the Indian student community and beyond. Their tragic loss serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of safety precautions, even in seemingly familiar surroundings. As the families and friends mourn their heartbreaking loss, the incident underscores the need for vigilance and caution, particularly when venturing into unfamiliar terrain.