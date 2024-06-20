Tragic Fire in Faisalabad: Two Children Dead After Laptop Explosion

A devastating fire caused by a laptop explosion claimed the lives of two children in the Sharifpura area of Faisalabad on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

Rescue officials reported that the fire started when a laptop, plugged in for charging, exploded. The blaze resulted in severe injuries to nine individuals, including two women and five children aged between three and nine years. The injured were rushed to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, where doctors confirmed that a six-year-old girl named Dua and a nine-year-old boy named Taha succumbed to their injuries.

While the specific cause of the explosion was not detailed, faulty lithium-ion batteries in laptops and mobile phones are known to overheat and, in rare instances, explode.

In a related incident on June 8, an oil tanker explosion in Karachi resulted in one fatality and injuries to five others. The explosion occurred in Shireen Jinnah Colony near bus terminals. According to Dawn, the explosion happened during welding work under an oil tanker, which, despite being empty, had accumulated gases. Sparks from the welding ignited the explosion, killing worker Zulfiqar Mohammed and injuring five others, including a passerby woman.

Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan noted the lack of safety precautions during the welding process. Boat Basin Station House Officer (SHO) Naseer Tanoli confirmed that police and rescue teams responded swiftly, ruling out sabotage and deeming it an accident. The victim’s family has yet to initiate legal proceedings.

These incidents highlight the critical importance of adhering to safety protocols to prevent such tragedies.

