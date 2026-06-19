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Home > World News > Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured

Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured

British authorities are investigating a reported train collision near Bedford, north of London. Emergency services responded to the major incident, with reports of multiple injuries and rail disruptions.

London Train collision, Credit: X
London Train collision, Credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 23:57 IST

On Friday, British Transport Police announced that they were investigating claims of a collision between two trains approximately 60 miles north of London. According to media accounts, significant incidents caused numerous injuries. 

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to what it described as a major incident on the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the area. 

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on the railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer clear. 

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Thameslink said all lines between Luton and Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation. 

(This is a developing story, Input from Agency) 

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Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured
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Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured
Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured
Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured
Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured

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