Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK, Several Injured

On Friday, British Transport Police announced that they were investigating claims of a collision between two trains approximately 60 miles north of London. According to media accounts, significant incidents caused numerous injuries.
The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to what it described as a major incident on the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the area.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on the railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer clear.
Thameslink said all lines between Luton and Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.
(This is a developing story, Input from Agency)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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