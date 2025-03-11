‘Transition Of Power Will Be Seamless And Quick’: Canada’s PM Designate Carney Assures The Country

Just a day after being elected the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party, former central banker Mark Carney met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and assured the country that the transition of power "will be seamless and it will be quick."

Canada's PM Designate Mark Carney assured the country that the transition of power "will be seamless and it will be quick

Just a day after being elected the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party, former central banker Mark Carney met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and assured the country that the transition of power “will be seamless and it will be quick.”

Carney is expected to be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister later this week. However, instead of facing Parliament immediately, he is likely to call for snap federal elections, Canadian media reported on Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Issues Discussed in Meeting with Trudeau

Carney met with Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday, where they discussed pressing national and international issues.

“We discussed the most important issues for our country. Obviously, including Canada and US relations, issues of national security and yes, the transition between the Prime Minister and myself,” Carney said after exiting the meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“That transition will be seamless and it will be quick,” he assured.

Swearing-in and Snap Elections Expected Soon

According to The Globe and Mail, Carney will be officially sworn in by Governor-General Mary Simon by the end of the week. He is expected to call for snap elections, likely to be held in late April or early May.

Canada’s Parliament has been suspended since January 6, when Trudeau announced his decision to step down once a new Liberal leader was chosen. Carney won the leadership race in a landslide victory on Sunday, securing nearly 86% of the votes cast by registered members of the party.

With a strong start in the leadership race, Carney is expected to capitalize on his momentum and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Carney’s Advantage Against US Tariff Threats

One of the major concerns in Canadian politics right now is the potential for increased tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Carney is positioning himself as the most qualified candidate to handle relations with Washington, using his background as a former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor to highlight his economic expertise.

A recent poll by the non-partisan Angus Reid Institute (ARI) found that “43% of Canadians say Mark Carney would be best to square off against the US President in the scenario he wins the leadership race, compared to 34% who choose Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.”

While the Conservatives still hold a slight lead in overall support—40% compared to 37% for the Liberals—the gap has narrowed significantly. Just two months ago, the opposition party had a 20-point advantage.

Carney Must Secure a Parliamentary Seat

Carney has never been elected to public office before, meaning he must also secure a parliamentary riding (constituency) before the elections. Since he is not an elected MP, many experts believe he has no choice but to call for an election immediately.

Max Cameron, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, stated, “As an unelected PM, he almost has to call immediately an election.”

Calls for a Quick Election

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, also expressed her desire for a swift election.

“My hope would be that we have an election very quickly in Canada so that we have somebody that has an actual mandate from the people for four years, as we’re going through this turbulent time with the United States,” she said.

Federal elections were originally scheduled for October this year, but with Carney at the helm, the country could be heading to the polls much sooner.