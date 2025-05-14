Travel Cancellations Surge As Indian Tourists Turn Away From Ankara And Baku

Following diplomatic fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response in Operation Sindoor, Indian travellers are voicing strong opposition to Turkey and Azerbaijan for siding with Pakistan. This backlash has led to a significant dip in travel interest, with booking cancellations surging and major travel companies suspending services to both countries. Travel Agencies […]

Following diplomatic fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response in Operation Sindoor, Indian travellers are voicing strong opposition to Turkey and Azerbaijan for siding with Pakistan. This backlash has led to a significant dip in travel interest, with booking cancellations surging and major travel companies suspending services to both countries.

Travel Agencies Report Steep Decline in Bookings

Popular travel portals such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, Travomint, and Cox & Kings have either suspended bookings or reported a drastic decline in travel interest for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Bookings to Azerbaijan and Turkey have dropped by 60%, while cancellations have spiked by 250%,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said. The company has removed all travel promotions for these destinations.

Similarly, EaseMyTrip has seen 22% of bookings to Turkey and 30% to Azerbaijan cancelled. Founder Nishant Pitti stated that India’s travel spend should support friendly nations rather than those aligning with anti-India sentiments.

“Indian tourists possess high spending power. Redirecting this to allied countries strengthens diplomatic ties,” Pitti shared on social media.

Flight and Hotel Services Suspended

Other platforms like Ixigo, Cox & Kings, and Travomint have gone a step further by suspending flight and hotel bookings entirely for Turkey and Azerbaijan. Travomint even discontinued partnerships with airlines such as Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Corendon Airlines, and Azerbaijan Airlines, stating the decision is “final and irreversible.”

Ixigo extended its ban to include China, announcing, “When it comes to Bharat, we don’t think twice. Jai Hind.”

Industry Support for Travel Ban

The Indian Association of Tour Operators has observed that 15-20% of pre-booked travel packages to the two nations have already been cancelled. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has backed the travel boycott and is collaborating with tour operators to strengthen this stand.

Data Highlights Growing Past Popularity

India has historically been a major market for both nations:

Turkey saw 3.31 lakh Indian visitors in 2024, up 21% from 2023.

Azerbaijan experienced a boom from 1.17 lakh visitors in 2023 to 2.44 lakh in 2024, as per the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Indian travellers had even been among the top five nationalities visiting Azerbaijan, with first-time international flyers showing interest due to streamlined visa processes.

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Post-Operation Sindoor

The ongoing tensions stem from Turkey and Azerbaijan’s open support for Pakistan after India’s retaliatory strikes. Both nations condemned India’s military actions and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

“We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan… and express condolences to the families of innocent victims,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on May 7.

India’s concerns have deepened following revelations that Turkish-made Songar drones were used by Pakistan during recent air defence operations. Experts like Kabir Taneja from the Observer Research Foundation have said the geopolitical triangle between Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan has long worried India.

Strained Historical Relations and the Kashmir Issue

Turkey’s President Erdogan has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue in global forums, further souring bilateral relations. Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan share military ties and held a joint exercise titled “Three Brothers” in 2021, pledging diplomatic and military cooperation.

India has responded by forging deeper ties with Iran and Armenia, with military exports to Armenia including Pinaka rocket launchers and Swathi radars. Armenia’s growing presence in India’s diplomatic ecosystem, including at the Raisina Dialogue, signals a pivot in New Delhi’s foreign policy.

Academic and Cultural Fallout

The diplomatic strain is also impacting academic ties. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently terminated a collaboration with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns.

