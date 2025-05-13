Tripoli Clashes Erupt After Militia Leader Abdel Ghani al-Kikli Killed: Six Dead

Kikli was a key figure in Libya’s volatile militia landscape. His SSA operated under the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

At least six people were killed in violent clashes that erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli following the killing of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, also known as Gheniwa, a powerful militia leader accused of grave human rights abuses.

At least six people were killed in violent clashes that erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli following the killing of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, also known as Gheniwa, a powerful militia leader accused of grave human rights abuses. Kikli, commander of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), was reportedly shot dead on Monday night at the headquarters of the 444th Combat Brigade.

The killing triggered intense overnight gunfire across several parts of Tripoli, including the densely populated Abu Salim and Salah Eddin neighbourhoods. Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Centre confirmed that six bodies were recovered from the areas of conflict. The country’s Interior Ministry urged residents to remain indoors for safety, leading to widespread panic, with cars seen speeding and honking in city streets.

Kikli was a key figure in Libya’s volatile militia landscape. His SSA operated under the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. He had long-standing rivalries with armed factions, including groups from Misrata, and had been central to power struggles in the capital.

Call for immediate end to hostilities

The United Nations mission in Libya called for an immediate end to hostilities, warning that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure may constitute war crimes under international law.

Human rights watchdogs, including Amnesty International and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), have repeatedly accused Kikli and his militia of committing atrocities against migrants, refugees, and Libyan civilians. A 2022 ECCHR complaint submitted to the International Criminal Court named Kikli among the potential perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

“For over a decade, militias under his command terrorised people in the Tripoli neighbourhood of Abu Salim through enforced disappearances, torture, unlawful killings, and other crimes under international law,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Kikli’s death comes amid ongoing instability in Libya, a country struggling with fragmented power structures and lawlessness since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. While a 2020 ceasefire briefly paused major fighting, the country remains divided and plagued by clashes between rival factions competing for political control and Libya’s vast oil wealth.

Libya continues to be a major transit hub for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Tens of thousands are trapped in inhumane detention centres run by militias, where abuses including torture and extortion are widespread.

As investigations into Kikli’s killing unfold, observers warn that the power vacuum could trigger further violence in a country still haunted by militia rule and deep political divisions.

