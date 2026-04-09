Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Two Cyclones Active In The South Pacific, One Between Papua New Guinea And The Solomon Islands, May Hit Queensland By Monday

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila is on a steady approach to the Queensland coast and according to the meteorologists, there is a possibility of a landfall even as early as Monday. Maila is a Category 4 system that is currently located in the Solomon Sea between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands and has wind gusts of 250 km/h. The storm has been slightly diluted after being a Category 5 storm earlier this week but is still a great threat. The actual point of crossing is still uncertain as weather models are still indicating different paths but it is likely to affect far north Queensland between Cooktown and Lockhart River. The communities around the area are being alerted of potential devastating winds, heavy rains, and coastal erosion, just as was experienced by Cyclone Narelle.

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): Two Cyclones Active In The South Pacific, One Between Papua New Guinea And The Solomon Islands







Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): It is projected that the path of the Maila will experience some contact with the land masses on the west side of Papua New Guinea and this contact might lower the intensity of the Maila to a Category 3 by the morning hours of Friday. The storm is now having serious effects on the western Solomon Islands, such as Milne Bay Province and coastal and island communities of Woodlark, Sudet, Misima, Rossel Islands, and Bougainville. According to senior meteorologist Jonathan How, the cyclone will continue at a slow speed of less than 10 km/h before it gets into the northern Coral Sea on Saturday. Although it is still offshore, the approach of the storm is being closely monitored and predictions will be more accurate as the system approaches the Australian coastline.

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): May Hit Queensland By Monday

Tropical Cyclone Maila Update Today (April 9): In the meantime, another serious tropical cyclone, Vaianu, is being experienced in the South Pacific which created a Category 3 storm off Fiji. Vaianu has caused heavy rain and destructive winds and local communities have been forced to seek refuge and is set to shift southwards towards New Zealand towards the end of this week and will possibly hit the North Island with stormy weather. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology keeps providing the updated track maps of Maila, underlining that its course, time, and intensity can vary within the next few days. The South Pacific residents and travelers are encouraged to be aware of the cyclones and take suitable measures as they sweep across the region.

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