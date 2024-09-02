Tropical Storm Yagi Causes Deadly Floods & Landslides In Philippines; Claims 11 Lives

The Philippines frequently experiences storms and typhoons between late June and October, causing significant damage each year. On Sunday night, Storm Yagi moved past the Bicol region southeast of the capital, Manila, and was expected to make landfall on the northeast coast of Luzon later on Monday.

Tropical Storm Yagi has struck the Philippines, resulting in the tragic loss of 11 lives. The storm unleashed heavy rains that led to severe flooding and landslides, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In response to the storm, schools and government offices across Manila were closed as a precaution. Additionally, ferry services in the affected areas were suspended, and 29 domestic flights were canceled. Over 300 people sought refuge in evacuation camps as the storm continued to impact the region.

In Manila, floodwaters in a city with a population of 210,000 receded slowly due to high tide, according to local officials. In the central city of Cebu, separate landslides on Sunday claimed two lives and destroyed five houses.

Earlier in July, Typhoon Gaemi had also caused severe flooding in the Philippines, resulting in at least 22 deaths. The impact of these storms underscores the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

(With ANI Input)

