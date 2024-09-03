Tropical Storm Yagi Causes Widespread Devastation in Northern Philippines

A powerful storm, Tropical Storm Yagi, has ravaged northern parts of the Philippines, leaving at least 14 people dead from landslides, floods, and swollen rivers

A powerful storm, Tropical Storm Yagi, has ravaged northern parts of the Philippines, leaving at least 14 people dead from landslides, floods, and swollen rivers. The storm, which made landfall on Tuesday, has now moved into the South China Sea, but its impacts continue to be felt across the region.

Storm Details and Forecast

Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, swept past Paoay town in Ilocos Norte province with sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (47 miles per hour) and gusts reaching 125 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour). The Philippine weather bureau has forecast that Yagi will strengthen into a typhoon as it moves northwestward over the sea towards southern China.

Widespread Impact and Casualties

The storm’s effects have been severe, with warnings remaining in place for most northern Philippine provinces. Residents have been cautioned about the ongoing risks of landslides in rain-soaked mountain villages and flooding in the lowlands of Luzon, the country’s most populous region.

In Antipolo, a popular Roman Catholic pilgrimage city west of Manila, the storm caused significant casualties. At least three people, including a pregnant woman, died when a hillside landslide buried shanties. Additionally, four others drowned in creeks and rivers. Enrilito Bernardo Jr., Antipolo’s disaster-mitigation officer, reported these details to The Associated Press. Four villagers are still missing after their house was swept away by the floodwaters.

Disruption to Travel and Maritime Incidents

The storm has caused major disruptions to travel. Thousands of travelers were stranded on Monday as sea travel was temporarily halted in several ports, and 34 domestic flights were suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

In a related maritime incident, the training ship M/V Kamilla, anchored in Manila Bay off Navotas port, was struck by another vessel that lost control due to rough seas. The collision damaged Kamilla’s bridge and subsequently led to a fire onboard. The 18 cadets and crew members aboard were forced to abandon ship. A passing tugboat rescued 17 of the individuals, while one managed to swim to safety, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Ongoing Challenges and Typhoon Season

The Philippines, situated in the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” is prone to frequent natural disasters, including typhoons and storms. On average, the archipelago is hit by about 20 typhoons or storms each year. This region is also known for its volcanic activity and earthquakes, contributing to the country’s high vulnerability to natural calamities.