On Wednesday, December 4, opposition lawmakers in France successfully passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, plunging the country deeper into political turmoil and undermining its ability to govern effectively.

The motion received 331 votes, with far-right and left-wing lawmakers joining forces. Barnier is expected to resign, along with his government, and submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

A historic event in French politics, no government had lost a confidence vote since 1962 under President Georges Pompidou. Macron’s decision to call a snap election in June had resulted in a polarized parliament, leading to this crisis.

The situation raises concerns about France’s ability to function in the coming months, particularly as the 2025 budget looms. Although the constitution allows for emergency measures to avoid a government shutdown, the country’s political instability weakens both France and the European Union, already reeling from Germany’s government collapse and the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office.

The opposition targeted Barnier due to his use of special constitutional powers to push through a controversial budget with €60 billion in cuts, a move that bypassed the need for a final parliamentary vote.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen argued that toppling the government was the only way to protect the French public from an unfair budget.

Now, France faces deep political uncertainty, which has shaken investor confidence, with France’s borrowing costs temporarily surpassing those of Greece. Macron is under pressure to quickly appoint a new prime minister, potentially before the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on Saturday, where U.S. President-elect Trump is expected to attend.

Any new prime minister will face significant challenges in getting the 2025 budget approved by a divided parliament, with no new parliamentary election possible before July.

Alternatively, Macron could ask Barnier’s team to remain in a caretaker role, but this could involve using special powers to pass the budget by decree, a move that could have significant political repercussions.

The opposition sees Macron’s resignation as the only viable solution to resolve the political crisis, though the president has shown little interest in stepping down. For Le Pen’s National Rally party, however, the turmoil risks damaging her reputation as a stable alternative government.