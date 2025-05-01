Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Truck Spills $800,000 In Dimes Across Texas Highway, Prompting 14-Hour Cleanup Effort

Truck Spills $800,000 In Dimes Across Texas Highway, Prompting 14-Hour Cleanup Effort

An 18-wheeler loaded with eight million dimes, worth $800,000, overturned on Highway 287 near Alvord, Texas, early Tuesday morning, spilling coins across the road and triggering a 14-hour cleanup operation. Authorities and local workers scrambled to recover the scattered dimes, while rain further complicated the effort.

Truck Spills $800,000 In Dimes Across Texas Highway, Prompting 14-Hour Cleanup Effort

An 18-wheeler overturned on Texas Highway 287, spilling $800K worth of dimes, prompting a 14-hour cleanup effort and causing road closures.


A remarkable incident occurred early Tuesday morning when an 18-wheeler carrying eight million dimes, valued at $800,000, overturned on Highway 287 near Alvord High School. The spill caused a lengthy 14-hour cleanup operation.

Accident Details and Initial Response

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the truck flipped onto its side around 5:30 AM after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Authorities explained that the driver veered off the road and then overcorrected, resulting in the accident. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, they were later released.

As the truck came to a stop, the dimes, which were scattered across the highway, created a chaotic scene. The immediate priority was to clear the road for traffic, prompting a swift response from local workers and emergency teams.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cleanup Operation and Efforts to Recover Coins

The scale of the cleanup was extensive. Video footage captured by FOX 4’s SKY 4 showed workers on the side of the highway manually picking up dimes from the ground. In addition to five workers using brooms and shovels to sweep the coins into piles, a vacuum truck was deployed to extract dimes from the dirt and grassy areas along the highway. Notably, United States Armored Company staff joined the efforts, assisting with the recovery of the scattered coins.

Alvord Mayor Caleb Caviness commented on the unconventional cleanup method, sharing, “The funniest part to me was that they picked up the dimes using the vacuum trucks that are used to suck out sewage and water and stuff like that.”

Highway Reopened and Rain Complicates Cleanup

The highway remained closed for several hours, only reopening at around 7:30 PM after most of the coins were collected. By the following afternoon, the mayor estimated that the majority of the dimes had been recovered. However, a rainstorm with four inches of rainfall led to minor flooding in Alvord, which may have washed away some of the remaining dimes.

Local residents quickly caught wind of the spill, and rumors spread that the $8 million worth of dimes had lit up the highway with their reflective surfaces. Mayor Caviness noted that “the flashing lights from their reflection were visible,” adding a humorous twist to the situation. “We were joking around that the city of Alvord would be metal detecting,” he said, though he clarified that no large crowds gathered to search for the coins.

Unclear Destination of the Lorry

While the origin of the lorry’s cargo was clear, the destination of the eight million dimes remains a mystery. The driver’s route and reason for transporting such a large amount of coins have not yet been disclosed.

The incident in Alvord is not the first time a truck accident has led to a dramatic coin spill. More than two-and-a-half years ago, a similar event occurred in Vacaville, California, when a truck overturned and spilled over 150,000 tomatoes onto Interstate 80.

Also Read: Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders Probe

Filed under

Alvord High School Texas Highway

The Trump administration

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court’s Intervention On Termination of Venezuelan Migrants’ TPS
An 18-wheeler overturned

Truck Spills $800,000 In Dimes Across Texas Highway, Prompting 14-Hour Cleanup Effort
Apple Q2 2025 revenue hit

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Over 100 children fell il

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders...
newsx

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her...
newsx

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court’s Intervention On Termination of Venezuelan Migrants’ TPS

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court’s Intervention On Termination of Venezuelan Migrants’ TPS

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders Probe

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders...

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her Demise

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her...

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After