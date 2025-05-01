Truck Spills $800,000 In Dimes Across Texas Highway, Prompting 14-Hour Cleanup Effort

An 18-wheeler loaded with eight million dimes, worth $800,000, overturned on Highway 287 near Alvord, Texas, early Tuesday morning, spilling coins across the road and triggering a 14-hour cleanup operation. Authorities and local workers scrambled to recover the scattered dimes, while rain further complicated the effort.

Accident Details and Initial Response

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the truck flipped onto its side around 5:30 AM after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Authorities explained that the driver veered off the road and then overcorrected, resulting in the accident. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, they were later released.

As the truck came to a stop, the dimes, which were scattered across the highway, created a chaotic scene. The immediate priority was to clear the road for traffic, prompting a swift response from local workers and emergency teams.

Cleanup Operation and Efforts to Recover Coins

The scale of the cleanup was extensive. Video footage captured by FOX 4’s SKY 4 showed workers on the side of the highway manually picking up dimes from the ground. In addition to five workers using brooms and shovels to sweep the coins into piles, a vacuum truck was deployed to extract dimes from the dirt and grassy areas along the highway. Notably, United States Armored Company staff joined the efforts, assisting with the recovery of the scattered coins.

Alvord Mayor Caleb Caviness commented on the unconventional cleanup method, sharing, “The funniest part to me was that they picked up the dimes using the vacuum trucks that are used to suck out sewage and water and stuff like that.”

Highway Reopened and Rain Complicates Cleanup

The highway remained closed for several hours, only reopening at around 7:30 PM after most of the coins were collected. By the following afternoon, the mayor estimated that the majority of the dimes had been recovered. However, a rainstorm with four inches of rainfall led to minor flooding in Alvord, which may have washed away some of the remaining dimes.

Local residents quickly caught wind of the spill, and rumors spread that the $8 million worth of dimes had lit up the highway with their reflective surfaces. Mayor Caviness noted that “the flashing lights from their reflection were visible,” adding a humorous twist to the situation. “We were joking around that the city of Alvord would be metal detecting,” he said, though he clarified that no large crowds gathered to search for the coins.

Unclear Destination of the Lorry

While the origin of the lorry’s cargo was clear, the destination of the eight million dimes remains a mystery. The driver’s route and reason for transporting such a large amount of coins have not yet been disclosed.

The incident in Alvord is not the first time a truck accident has led to a dramatic coin spill. More than two-and-a-half years ago, a similar event occurred in Vacaville, California, when a truck overturned and spilled over 150,000 tomatoes onto Interstate 80.

