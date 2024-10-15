Trudeau Accuses India Of Using Diplomats, Organised Crimes To Attack Canadians

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said the decision to expel Indian diplomats was based on evidence gathered by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case.

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials as part of an investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last year, according to the foreign ministry on Monday.

In response, India announced the expulsion of six senior Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and stated that it had withdrawn its envoy from Canada, countering Canada’s claim that it had expelled the Indian ambassador. Tensions between the two nations have escalated since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged last year that he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of the Sikh separatist leader.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported having substantial information regarding a broader criminal operation orchestrated by Indian government agents targeting members of the South Asian community in Canada.

On June 18, 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a significant Sikh population. Nijjar was a Canadian citizen advocating for an independent Sikh homeland carved from India.

On September 1, 2023, a Canadian trade official announced that Canada had paused negotiations on a proposed trade treaty with India, a surprising decision that followed earlier discussions about finalizing an initial agreement in 2023.

On September 10, 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong concerns regarding Sikh separatist protests in Canada to Prime Minister Trudeau during a G20 summit in New Delhi.

On September 18, 2023, Trudeau informed parliament that Canada was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s assassination.

The following day, India dismissed Trudeau’s claims as “absurd.” In a series of reciprocal expulsions, Canada removed India’s top intelligence officer while India expelled his Canadian counterpart.

On September 22, 2023, India suspended the issuance of new visas for Canadians and requested Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in India, although it resumed visa issuance two months later.

On October 19, 2023, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that Canada had withdrawn 41 diplomats from India amid the ongoing dispute over Nijjar’s murder.

On October 29, 2023, tens of thousands of Sikhs gathered in Surrey, British Columbia, at the same gurdwara where Nijjar was killed to participate in an unofficial referendum on the establishment of an independent Sikh state.

On November 21, 2023, India’s anti-terror agency filed charges against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist, alleging that he threatened Air India passengers in videos shared on social media.

The following day, a senior Biden administration official revealed that U.S. authorities had thwarted a plot to assassinate Pannun in the U.S. and issued a warning to India over concerns of New Delhi’s involvement.

On February 5, 2024, India’s High Commissioner stated in an interview with Canada’s Globe and Mail that India would not share information with Canadian investigators regarding Nijjar’s murder until Canada provided evidence.

On April 30, 2024, the White House labeled as serious a Washington Post report alleging direct involvement of an Indian intelligence officer in Nijjar’s killing and the thwarted assassination plot against Pannun in the U.S. India’s foreign ministry described the report as containing “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations.”

On May 3, 2024, Canadian police charged three individuals in connection with Nijjar’s murder, according to a source familiar with the case.

On August 27, 2024, Canadian police warned Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an aide to Nijjar, of an increased threat to his life, as stated by a prominent Sikh separatist.

