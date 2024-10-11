Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses 'Work That We Need To Do'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently had a "brief exchange" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos.

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently had a “brief exchange” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos. The leaders, who have had strained diplomatic relations in recent months, discussed key issues without delving into specifics, according to Trudeau’s comments.

Trudeau acknowledged that while there is potential for collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the areas of national security and the safety of Canadians, “there is work that we need to do.” His statement, made to reporters after the meeting, emphasized his focus on ensuring the security of Canadians and upholding the rule of law, which he described as one of the Canadian government’s fundamental responsibilities.

Ongoing Diplomatic Strain Between India and Canada

The brief interaction comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between the two countries, triggered by a significant allegation made by Trudeau last year. The Canadian PM had suggested that Indian agents might have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani separatist. India swiftly rejected these claims, calling them “absurd” and “motivated.”

Despite this ongoing tension, Trudeau has maintained that there are areas where Canada and India share common ground. His remarks echo his previous statements made after a meeting with Modi at the G7 Summit in Italy, where he spoke about the alignment of both countries on major global issues, especially concerning democracies and international cooperation.

Focus on National Security and Rule of Law

Following the G7 Summit, Trudeau told the media that there was an opportunity to engage more deeply with India on significant matters like national security, safety for Canadians, and the rule of law. “There’s alignment on a number of big issues that we need to work on,” he remarked, noting that he hoped to engage with Modi on these pressing matters now that the Indian PM had completed his re-election process.

Trudeau’s focus on safety and security is likely influenced by the ongoing diplomatic challenges and the increasing attention to the safety of Canadian citizens with Indian ties.

Modi’s Response to Trudeau’s Message

Narendra Modi, after being re-elected as India’s Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, had responded to Trudeau’s congratulatory message. Modi expressed optimism about the future relationship between the two countries, stating that he looked forward to working together based on “mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.”

The exchange of comments between both leaders highlights a cautious but continued dialogue, with a focus on addressing shared global challenges while managing sensitive bilateral issues. As Trudeau noted, “there is work that we need to do” to bridge gaps and build a more cooperative relationship moving forward.

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

ALSO READ: Gulf Nations Call On US To Prevent Israeli Strikes On Iran's Oil Infrastructure

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

