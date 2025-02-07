Home
Trudeau Says Canada Must Think ‘Tactically And Strategically’ On Dealing With Trump’s Tariff Threats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the need for a tactical and strategic approach to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on Canadian imports.

Trudeau Says Canada Must Think 'Tactically And Strategically' On Dealing With Trump's Tariff Threats


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the need for a tactical and strategic approach to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on Canadian imports. Speaking at a high-profile economic summit in Toronto, Trudeau highlighted Canada’s need to strengthen internal trade and expand partnerships with other countries.

Trudeau acknowledged Trump’s recent threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, including oil, natural gas, and electricity. Although Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on these measures, Trudeau stressed the importance of utilizing this window to showcase Canada’s commitment to border security.

“We need to be ready to respond robustly,” Trudeau said, adding that Canada must support its citizens through the potential economic challenges tariffs may bring.

Strengthening Border Security

To address U.S. concerns, Canada announced a CA$1.3 billion border security plan. The initiative includes:

  • Drones and helicopters for surveillance
  • Additional border guards
  • The formation of a joint task force

Trudeau also promised the appointment of a new “fentanyl czar” to coordinate with U.S. officials, despite Canada contributing less than 1% to the fentanyl crisis in North America.

If Trump proceeds with the tariffs after 30 days, Canada plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on CA$155 billion worth of American goods. Trudeau emphasized the need for Canada to be prepared for a “difficult time of tariffs.”

Trudeau urged for the elimination of internal trade barriers and the strengthening of international trade relationships.

“It’s time to have genuine free trade in Canada,” he noted, advocating for bold measures to reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. market.

Business and Labor Leaders Weigh In

Candace Laing, President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, supported the summit’s focus on internal trade and diversification.
“It’s clear that we can’t just tinker around the edges… We’ve got to be bold so businesses and communities can pivot to be more resilient and less reliant on what happens in the U.S.,” she stated.

Dennis Darby, President of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, emphasized the need for government relief if tariffs are imposed, suggesting options such as direct financial aid, tax relief, or wage subsidies.

As Canada faces a crucial moment in its trade relationship with the U.S., Trudeau’s call for a strategic approach signals a proactive stance in safeguarding the country’s economic interests. The summit serves as a platform for collaboration among government, business, and policy leaders to navigate the challenges ahead.

