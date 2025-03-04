Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trudeau Sets $107 Billion Tariffs On US Goods In Retaliation, Effective Tomorrow

Trudeau Sets $107 Billion Tariffs On US Goods In Retaliation, Effective Tomorrow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs worth $107 billion on US goods, effective tomorrow. Trudeau criticized the US tariffs as unjustified and vowed to stand firm.

Trudeau Sets $107 Billion Tariffs On US Goods In Retaliation, Effective Tomorrow

Canada would impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods


In a bold move to counteract the US’s imposition of high tariffs on Canadian exports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs worth $107 billion (155 billion Canadian dollars) on American goods, effective starting Tuesday. The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump’s decision to proceed with the “America First” trade policy, which has raised concerns over North American trade relations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Canada’s Strong Stand Against US Tariffs

Trudeau made it clear that Canada would not back down from this trade dispute. In an official statement, he called the US tariffs “unjustified” and emphasized that there was no legitimate reason for the move. “Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions,” Trudeau asserted, reaffirming Canada’s firm stance in response to the US decision.

This retaliation follows a 30-day period of uncertainty, during which the US had signaled its intention to impose tariffs on Canadian exports, including energy products. With President Trump’s choice to move forward, Canada has now initiated its countermeasures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Details of Canada’s Retaliation

Effective at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Canada will impose 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of US goods. This is just the beginning, as Trudeau confirmed that within 21 days, the remaining $125 billion worth of American products will also be hit with similar tariffs. This means that by the end of the period, $155 billion in US goods will be subject to tariffs. Trudeau made it clear that these tariffs will remain in place until the US reverses its decision on tariffs.

Trudeau’s statement also highlighted Canada’s willingness to pursue additional non-tariff measures if the US does not back down from its stance. “Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau said, urging the US to reconsider its tariffs while affirming Canada’s commitment to standing up for its economy, workers, and fair trade practices.

What’s Next for US-Canada Trade Relations?

The escalation in trade tensions between the US and Canada has raised concerns about the long-term impact on both economies. Canada’s response signals a tough stance on trade disputes, and Trudeau’s message is clear: the country will not accept unfair trade practices. In the coming weeks, discussions will likely intensify as both nations seek to resolve the dispute.

Filed under

Canada retaliates US tariffs Trudeau tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Verbal Clash To US Pausing Military Aid, Here’s All That Happened Since The Chaos

From Verbal Clash To US Pausing Military Aid, Here’s All That Happened Since The Chaos

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I...

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For...

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Guide

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Guide

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show,...

Entertainment

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For Her 60th Birthday, Six Days After Father’s Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals How Actress Got John Abraham Wrapped Up Like A Gift For

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show, Watch

‘Will Fight The Situation’: Ashish Chanchlani Shares An Emotional Video Over India’s Got Latent Show,

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron Pierre

No Grey Area, Says Teyana Taylor As She Sparks Romance Rumours With Mufasa Actor Aaron

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only Her Mother As A Witness

How Did Carl Dean And Dolly Parton Meet? Singer Had A Secret Wedding With Only

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard