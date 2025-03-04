Trudeau Sets $107 Billion Tariffs On US Goods In Retaliation, Effective Tomorrow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs worth $107 billion on US goods, effective tomorrow. Trudeau criticized the US tariffs as unjustified and vowed to stand firm.

In a bold move to counteract the US’s imposition of high tariffs on Canadian exports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs worth $107 billion (155 billion Canadian dollars) on American goods, effective starting Tuesday. The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump’s decision to proceed with the “America First” trade policy, which has raised concerns over North American trade relations.

Canada’s Strong Stand Against US Tariffs

Trudeau made it clear that Canada would not back down from this trade dispute. In an official statement, he called the US tariffs “unjustified” and emphasized that there was no legitimate reason for the move. “Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions,” Trudeau asserted, reaffirming Canada’s firm stance in response to the US decision.

This retaliation follows a 30-day period of uncertainty, during which the US had signaled its intention to impose tariffs on Canadian exports, including energy products. With President Trump’s choice to move forward, Canada has now initiated its countermeasures.

Key Details of Canada’s Retaliation

Effective at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Canada will impose 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of US goods. This is just the beginning, as Trudeau confirmed that within 21 days, the remaining $125 billion worth of American products will also be hit with similar tariffs. This means that by the end of the period, $155 billion in US goods will be subject to tariffs. Trudeau made it clear that these tariffs will remain in place until the US reverses its decision on tariffs.

Trudeau’s statement also highlighted Canada’s willingness to pursue additional non-tariff measures if the US does not back down from its stance. “Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered,” Trudeau said, urging the US to reconsider its tariffs while affirming Canada’s commitment to standing up for its economy, workers, and fair trade practices.

What’s Next for US-Canada Trade Relations?

The escalation in trade tensions between the US and Canada has raised concerns about the long-term impact on both economies. Canada’s response signals a tough stance on trade disputes, and Trudeau’s message is clear: the country will not accept unfair trade practices. In the coming weeks, discussions will likely intensify as both nations seek to resolve the dispute.