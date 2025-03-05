‘Trudeau Using Tariff Issue To Stay In Power’: Trump After Discussing Fentanyl And Trade With Canadian PM On Call

Tensions between Canada and the U.S. escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's call with President Donald Trump, as the two leaders discussed newly imposed American tariffs and fentanyl trafficking. The conversation comes amid growing fears of a trade war, with Canada seeking to ease the economic strain while navigating unpredictable U.S. trade policies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in their first conversation since the U.S. imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, a move that has sparked fears of a full-blown trade war.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The call, which lasted 50 minutes, included U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a senior Canadian government official. While the exact details of the discussion were not disclosed, Trudeau’s spokesperson confirmed the leaders talked about “trade and fentanyl.”

U.S. Criticism on Fentanyl Efforts

Following the call, Trump took to social media, stating that Canada’s efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking were “not good enough.” However, U.S. government data shows that Canada is not a significant source of illegal fentanyl, with less than 20 kilograms seized at the northern border last year. A $1.3-billion border security plan launched by Canada in 2024 has contributed to significant declines in fentanyl seizures so far this year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In fact, Canadian border officials intercepted more drugs entering from the U.S. than what American authorities captured heading south, according to data from both countries.

Trump Disses Trudeau Over Uncertainty Over Canadian Elections

Trump also expressed curiosity about Canada’s next federal election date, remarking that Trudeau’s inability to provide a timeline “made me curious, like, what’s going on here?” The uncertainty stems from the fact that Trudeau is set to be succeeded by the winner of Sunday’s Liberal leadership race, who will decide when the country heads to the polls.

Canada is seeking to persuade Trump to reconsider his newly announced tariffs, which impose a 25% levy on virtually all Canadian goods. The measure, introduced just a day earlier, has rattled financial markets and consumer confidence on both sides of the border.

Call With Trudeau Ended in Friendly Manner: Trump

Despite conflicting signals from Trump’s administration, discussions between Canadian and U.S. officials are expected to continue throughout the day. Lutnick indicated on Fox Business Network on Tuesday that he is working on a plan to “meet in the middle” on tariffs, though he offered little detail on what that compromise might entail.

While Trump described the call with Trudeau as ending in a “somewhat friendly manner,” the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to navigate the unpredictable landscape of U.S. trade policy.

Also Read: US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth